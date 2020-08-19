The Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Hyderabad unearthed 52.5 kgs of narcotic drugs worth Rs.6 crores buried underground. The raid by DRI officials was in continuation of a factory bust made earlier this week. In that specific raid, DRI sleuths seized a huge quantity of narcotics.

According to a press note, the latest operation resulted in the seizure of 45 Kgs of Ephedrine, a controlled substance and 7.5 kg Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance under the provisions of NDPS Act,1985. The value of the seized Narcotic drugs is around Rs.6 crore (approx.) in the grey market. The drugs were packed in plastic bags and buried underground within the compound of a factory in the outskirts of Hyderabad city.

In a coordinated operation spread over three days, DRI officials have seized over 250 kg of Mephedrone, Ketamine and Ephedrine valued at Rs 47 crore.

It started with a tip-off that Mephedrone, a banned psychotropic substance, was being illegally manufactured on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Officers raided a factory and seized 142.6 kg of the contraband valued at Rs 28.52 crore and 31 kg of Ephedrine, a controlled substance under the NDPS Act, valued at Rs 3.1 crore.



Raw material used for manufacture of around 250 kg of Mephedrone was also seized from the premises.