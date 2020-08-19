The Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Hyderabad unearthed 52.5 kgs of narcotic drugs worth Rs.6 crores buried underground. The raid by DRI officials was in continuation of a factory bust made earlier this week. In that specific raid, DRI sleuths seized a huge quantity of narcotics.
According to a press note, the latest operation resulted in the seizure of 45 Kgs of Ephedrine, a controlled substance and 7.5 kg Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance under the provisions of NDPS Act,1985. The value of the seized Narcotic drugs is around Rs.6 crore (approx.) in the grey market. The drugs were packed in plastic bags and buried underground within the compound of a factory in the outskirts of Hyderabad city.
In a coordinated operation spread over three days, DRI officials have seized over 250 kg of Mephedrone, Ketamine and Ephedrine valued at Rs 47 crore.
It started with a tip-off that Mephedrone, a banned psychotropic substance, was being illegally manufactured on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Officers raided a factory and seized 142.6 kg of the contraband valued at Rs 28.52 crore and 31 kg of Ephedrine, a controlled substance under the NDPS Act, valued at Rs 3.1 crore.
Raw material used for manufacture of around 250 kg of Mephedrone was also seized from the premises.
A total of Rs 45 lakh in Indian, US, and Euro currency was also seized from the prime suspect in Hyderabad, and two others in Mumbai.
Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreation and popular among the urban college-going crowd. It is colloquially known as bath salt, drone, M-CAT, Meow Meow etc. and is known for its effects similar to that of MDMA, amphetamines and cocaine.
Ephedrine is a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine.
Further investigation is underway as per DRI officials. According to officials, the syndicate had a well-established chain of supply both within and outside the country with payments for raw material and finished products conducted through 'hawala' channels.
The prime suspect was arrested by DRI in 2017 as well under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 , but was out on bail.