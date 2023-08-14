5th T20I: Suryakumar hits 61; Shepherd's four-fer helps West Indies restrict India to 165/9

Riding high on Romario Shepherd's 4-31 West Indies restricted India to 165/9 in the winner-takes-all fifth and final T20I match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill on Sunday, August 13. While Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for India with his 61 off 45, it was Axar Patel's little cameo of 13 off 10 which took India through to a fighting total of 165/9 in 20 overs.

India got off to a poor start as Akeal Hosein removed both openers -- Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill -- in quick succession, leaving India 17/2 within three overs. Then, Suryakumar and Tilak Verma staged a fightback as the former changed the momentum by elegantly hitting the final ball of the fifth over straight back over the bowler's head for a tremendous six. Following that, Tilak Varma turned up the heat by striking three boundaries and a six off Alzarri Joseph in the sixth over, pushing the powerplay score to 51/2.

When Tilak was looking dangerous, Rostan Chase showcased exceptional alertness and skill by taking a remarkable caught-and-bowled opportunity to dismiss the left-hander, breaking the 49-run third-wicket partnership.

During the subsequent two overs, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson managed to find the boundary on a few occasions as India reached 86/3 at the halfway point of the innings.

The next over, Shepherd came into the attack and claimed a wicket in his very first over, dismissing Sanju Samson for 13. After being boundaryless for four overs, Yadav broke the shackles by dispatching the ball over the deep mid-wicket for a brilliant six. The right-hander then brought up his fifty with a maximum in the 16th over.

Soon, the game underwent a short delay as the rain got heavier to force the players to go off the field. And, ground-staff jumped into action straightaway and brought on the covers.

After play resumed, India lost four wickets in quick succession. Pandya struck a powerful blow that cleared long-off for a six but fell victim to Shepherd on the very next ball. Soon after, Suryakumar was sent back to the hut after a superb knock.

In the penultimate over, Shepherd stuck twice and claimed his third in the form of Arshdeep Singh and removed Kuldeep Yadav on the next delivery, finishing with a figure of 4-31.

Then, Axar Patel went for a few lusty blows in the final over to add crucial runs to the board. But with just two balls left, the rain has returned, causing another short delay. On the penultimate ball, Holder removed Axar and Mukesh Kumar finished it off with a boundary as India posted 165/9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: India 165/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Axar Patel 13; Romario Shepherd 4-31) against West Indies.