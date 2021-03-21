Partner

5G vs The Previous Generations of Mobile Internet

5G internet speed is easily expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 4G.

After the successful rollout of 5G in many countries, India is gearing for it too. Airtel was the first telco in India to successfully demonstrate a live 5G service on a commercial spectrum in January of 2021.

The test showed two things mainly

1. Airtel is ready to deploy 5G in India,

2. 5G is going to be faster than anything we have seen before.

How 5G will be revolutionary

1. Since 5G can handle high frequency bands anywhere between 30GHz to 300GHz, it can carry a lot more data. Compared to that, 4G LTE can only use up to 6GHz.

3. 5G will offer up to 100 times better concurrency, which means a lot more devices can be connected without creating congestion.

What does it mean for users

1. Smart devices will get smarter, capable of interacting with each other and the user much faster.

2. Streaming in 4K and 8K will become the norm as you could download large files within seconds.

3. Mobile gamers could enjoy online multiplayer games like never before as 5G offers super low latency (lag).

Peak Download Capacity

Latency

(Lower the better)

Concurrency

(Number of connected devices)

Time to download a 10GB file

(Theoretically)

This article was created in association with Airtel.