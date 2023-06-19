55000 consumers register for Gruha Jyothi scheme in Karnataka on Day 1

The 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme in Karnataka witnessed an impressive response on its first day of registration on June 18. By 6 pm, a staggering 55,000 registrations were received which began the same day at 11 am. The numbers were issued in a statement by the Energy Department. The primary objective of the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme is to provide free electricity to residential households, with a limit of up to 200 units. The registration process for the scheme is completely free, and interested individuals can conveniently access the dedicated Seva Sindhu portal at https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in.

To facilitate a smooth and hassle-free registration process, the e-governance department has simplified the procedure. Participants are only required to provide their customer ID from the electricity bill, along with their Aadhar number and mobile number. This streamlined approach aims to make the registration accessible and user-friendly.

"The e-governance department has made the registration process very simple. The consumers have to enter the customer ID of the electricity bill, their Aadhar number, and mobile number," an official statement from the Energy Department read.

The registration for the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme was initiated simultaneously across multiple centers throughout Karnataka, including Karnataka One, Grama One, and Bengaluru One. Notably, the Energy Department has clarified that no additional documentation or records are necessary during the registration process. Consumers can conveniently register using their personal mobile devices, laptops, or even at internet cafes.

As promised by the Congress-led Karnataka government, the implementation of the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, ensuring 200 units of free electricity for residential consumers, will commence in July and reflect in the August billing cycle. Under the guidelines provided by the state government, the scheme will be applicable to a single electricity meter per individual. In instances where an individual has multiple RR numbers (consumer accounts) associated with their name, they will only be eligible for benefits on one meter.

To extend the benefits of this initiative to tenants as well, provisions have been made to register the RR number of the house they reside in. To complete the registration process, tenants are required to provide their Aadhaar number and a copy of the rental agreement through the Seva Sindhu portal.