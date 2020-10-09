5,445 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, death toll rises to 930

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Thursday.

Coronavirus COVID-19

On Thursday, 5,445 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala. While 7,003 people have recovered from the disease, the state reported 24 more deaths, taking the total death count to 931. The total infection count has touched 2,56,850; of these, 1,67,256 people have recovered so far and 90,579 are presently undergoing treatment, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The state has witnessed a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases since last month. In the last 24 hours, a total of 63,146 samples were tested and 34,02,903 samples have been examined cumulatively so far, the minister said in a press release.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases on Friday (1,024), followed by Kozhikode (688), Kollam (497), Thiruvananthapuram (467) and Ernakulam (391). Meanwhile, Thrissur reported 385 cases, Kannur 377, Alappuzha 317, Pathanamthitta 295, Palakkad 285, Kasaragod 236, Kottayam 231, Wayanad 131 and Idukki 121.

Of the new positive cases, as many as 4,616 were infected through direct contact. 455 cases were of those who travelled from abroad and 195 who travelled from other states. The source of infection of 502 people is not known.

As many as 73 health workers were among the infected. A total of 2,71,439 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 29,383 in various hospitals.

Nine places-- Bellur in Kasaragod, Wadakancherry in Thrissur, Erumapetty, Erattupetta in Kottayam, Ettiva in Kollam, wards 2,8, 9 and 10 of Kozhikode corporation, Attingal (wards 6 and 9) in Thiruvananthapuram, Pattancherry (ward 10) of Palakkad and Pallikkal (Ward 6) of Malappuram district-- were newly added as COVID-19 hotspots in the state. Meanwhile 10 hotspots were removed from the list, taking the total number of hotspots to be 721.

