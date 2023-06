5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR

According to officials, the earthquake struck at 1.33 p.m. and it originated near the remote village of Gandoh Bhalessa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.