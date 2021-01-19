53341 health workers vaccinated in Karnataka, 49% covered

The state planned 1,324 vaccination sessions, out of which 1,307 were held.

Karnataka has vaccinated 53,341 frontline health workers since the drive was launched on January 16, achieving 49 per cent coverage of the targeted beneficiaries, the health department said on Monday. The COVID-19 vaccination coverage report issued on Monday showed that in the last three days the state planned 1,324 vaccination sessions, out of which 1,307 were held.

The state had set a target of 1,08,922 beneficiaries to be vaccinated out of which 53,341 were given the shots, which worked out to 49 per cent, it said.

One person who received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 died on Monday after suffering a heart attack. The death was reported in Ballari district of Karnataka and the district level Adverse events following immunization (AEFI) committee said that the death was not related to the vaccine. The committee stated that the cause of death was a myocardial infarction.

43-year-old Nagaraj, who worked at Sandur General Hospital as an attendant, did not report any discomfort after taking the vaccine until Monday morning, when he complained of chest pain and collapsed after reporting to work at 9:30 am. He was rushed to the Jindal Sanjeevani hospital but he could not be saved. "None of the other health care workers who took the vaccine from the same vial had any adverse events," the Karnataka health department said in a statement.

The death in Ballari was one of two deaths reported in India among COVID-19 beneficiaries with the other case reported in Uttar Pradesh district. In both cases, beneficiaries were administered the Covishield vaccine.

The vaccination drive began on Saturday in 243 health centres in Karnataka. In six centres, Covaxin vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech was administered while in 237 centres, Covishield vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India was administered.

