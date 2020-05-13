51 new cases reported in Telangana, total cases now at 1,326

Among the 51 cases, 37 were from Hyderabad and the other 14 were migrants who returned to the state.

Telangana recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,326. The state also recorded two deaths. The death toll now stands at 32.

The two people who succumbed were identified as a 61-year-old patient from Moosa Bowli in Hyderabad and a 65-year-old patient from Jiyaguda, Hyderabad. While the Moosa Bowli patient had comorbidities like hypertension, the other patient had diabetes and hypertension, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivas, said in the medical bulletin.

Among the 51 cases, 37 were from Hyderabad and the other 14 were migrants who returned to the state. Out of the 14 migrants, 12 were from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and the other two were from Jagtial.

Since interstate travel has opened, 25 migrants have tested positive for the virus. To screen the migrants, 87 check posts have been established in the border districts, with 275 health teams.

Further, the DPHFW (the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare) appealed to the public to inform them if any migrant has returned to their locality. “The general public is requested to inform the local authorities in case they identify any new persons, migrants who have newly arrived in the towns and villages,” it said.

The migrants are being either quarantined at home or at the government facilities, while those who are symptomatic would be sent to Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, 21 patients who had recovered from the disease were discharged on Friday. Among them, 13 of them were from Hyderabad, 3 from Suryapet and Rangareddy, and one each from Medchal and Warangal. As on Friday, among the 1,326 cases, 822 patients have recovered.

In the state, so far three districts — Warangal (rural), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Wanaparthy — have recorded zero COVID-19 cases. Twenty-six districts — Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Bhupalapally, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Peddapally, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Kothagudem Bhadradri, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Asifabad, Khammam, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Suryapet, Narayanpet, Warangal (urban), Jangaon, Gadwal and Nirmal — have recorded zero cases in the past 14 days.