50,000 new jobs will be created by December: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Fifty thousand jobs were announced earlier in the non-agricultural sector as part of the '100 days programme.'

Coronavirus Jobs

The Kerala government has chalked out a massive plan to create 95,000 new jobs in the state to tackle the unemployment situation that has risen due to COVID-19. At least 50,000 jobs will be created by December, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The financial crisis arising out of the pandemic has created alarming unemployment in the state and to address this, an integrated plan will be implemented to create new jobs," Pinarayi Vijayan told the media on Thursday.

Fifty thousand jobs were announced earlier in the non-agricultural sector as part of the '100 days programme.' However, the target now was to create 95,000 jobs out of which at least 50,000 jobs are guaranteed to be created by December, Vijayan said.

The detailed figures and the addresses of the recruits would be published every two weeks on a special portal to be launched for this purpose.

The government and quasi-government public sector undertakings will provide employment to 18,600 people. This includes permanent, temporary and contract appointments.

Read: 10 lakh blue-collar jobs lost during COVID-19 pandemic: Betterplace report

As many as 425 posts are expected to be hired in higher secondary schools, 700 posts in aided colleges and 300 temporary posts as part of the new courses.

Appointments to 6,911 posts in aided schools will be regularized, 700 posts will be created in medical colleges and 500 posts in the public health system.

COVID First line Treatment Centres will provide temporary employment to over 1,000 people, 500 people from the Scheduled Tribes will be appointed as Beat Officers in the Forest Department.

Apart from the health and education departments, 1,717 people will be employed in other departments.

Appointments in government service and in public sector quasi-government institutions will be made through the Public Service Commission. The target is to recruit at least 5,000 people within 100 days through PSC, he said.

In Public Sector Undertakings, there will be 1,761 appointments in 42 units, including 1,178 permanent appointments, 342 temporary appointments and 241 contract appointments.

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON) will employ 241 people.

More than 100 appointments will be made in Kerala Minerals and Metals, Travancore Titanium, Kerala State Textile Corporation, Kerala State Bamboo Corporation and Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited. A total of 766 appointments will be made in these five institutions.

The Industrial Sector will create 23,100 jobs in 100 days, including 1,760 direct recruitment in public sector companies mentioned earlier. At least 2,400 MSME units and 7,200 jobs would ensure new jobs in the second quarter through the district industrial centres.

Under the Kerala Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Facilitation Act, 4,053 people have been given permission to start small-scale industries. These ventures will provide employment to at least 6,000 people.

Investment subsidy has been sanctioned to 700 enterprises under the Industries Department which will provide employment to 4,600 people, the chief minister said.

At least 17,500 jobs in the Cooperative sector and 15,441 in Kudumbasree are some of the other job creation targets of the government.

Watch the agarbatti makers of Bengaluru: