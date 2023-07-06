50% rebate on traffic fines reintroduced in Karnataka till September 9

During the first discount period from February 3 to 11, approximately 42 lakh traffic violation cases were resolved, leading to a collection of over Rs 121 crore in Bengaluru alone.

news News

The Karnataka government has announced another opportunity for defaulters to avail of a 50% concession on e-challan traffic fine payments. This offer will be available until September 9, 2023. It marks the third instance this year of compounding traffic offences. Previously in February and March, a similar discount of 50% had been offered by the government.

According to a notification released by the Transport Department on Wednesday, July 5, the rebate would apply only to unresolved cases registered before February 11, 2023. The notification said that the decision to extend the concession offer was made during a meeting chaired by Justice G Narendar, Executive Chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), held on June 14.

During the first discount period from February 3 to 11, approximately 42 lakh traffic violation cases were resolved, leading to a collection of over Rs 121 crore in Bengaluru alone. Individuals looking to pay their outstanding fines can visit the Traffic Management Centre, Bangalore One, the Bengaluru Traffic Police website, or use Paytm.