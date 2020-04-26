5-year-old Kerala girl airlifted from Kuwait to Delhi for surgery to remove tumour

Sadhika Ratheeshkumar has been admitted in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the surgery.

The Indian government on Saturday airlifted a five-year-old girl from Kuwait for emergency surgery in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The girl’s parents, who hail from Kerala, are residing in Kuwait.

The child, Sadhika Ratheeshkumar, reached Delhi along with her father on Saturday, reportedly in an aircraft of the Indian Air Force. According to sources in AIIMS, the child has a tumour in her ear and has to undergo an urgent surgery.

In a video being circulating on social media, the emotional family members of the child can be seen expressing their gratitude to the Union government for making the arrangements to bring the child to India for the treatment.

In the video, Sadhika’s uncle is seen introducing the family and briefly recalling the initial struggle to bring the child to India. “We thank all those in Kuwait who helped us. Many had been spending sleepless nights for the last few days, trying to contact the doctors and to make other arrangements to bring her to India,” he said emotionally.

The family also thanked Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who were instrumental in bringing the child to India.

“Likewise, we also thank our friends in Kuwait, organisation members, as well as the Indian Embassy, the Indian Armed Forces, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, for all the help. All your prayers should be there for our child for her fast recovery,” the father said.

To help the Indian community in Kuwait during the time of the pandemic, the Indian Doctors Forum has is providing medical advice and counselling support. Those in Kuwait, who would like to make use of the service, can get in touch with the doctors in the contact numbers given below.





