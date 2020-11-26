5-year-old girl kidnapped and allegedly sexually assaulted in Andhra

The incident took place in Kakinada on Wednesday and police are yet to identify the culprit.

news Crime

A 5-year-old girl who was sleeping, was reportedly kidnapped from her house and it is suspected that she was sexually assaulted. The victim was found in the bushes, nearly a kilometre away from her house, according to reports. The incident took place in Kakinada in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the girl was staying with her grandparents as her mother was working in Hyderabad.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police, Adnan Nayeem told Times of India (ToI) that on Tuesday night, the girl and her grandfather were sleeping on the ground floor while her father was sleeping outside. At around 4 am, when the grandparents woke up they found that the girl was missing. The girl’s family and neighbours formed search parties and looked for her in the neighbourhood.

One person from the search party found the girl bleeding with injuries under a tree at around 6 am, the report said.

Kakinada City DSP (Law and Order) V Bhima Rao said that they are yet to identify the miscreants. “There is no clue regarding the miscreants,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The DSP said that they have taken a few suspects into custody for questioning.

The girl is presently availing treatment at the district hospital. Police said that they will record her statement when she recovers from the trauma.

The victim is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit and underwent a surgery. The doctors told ToI that they were trying to control the bleeding and infection, and it would take a few days for her condition to stabilise.

According to The Hans India, the hospital authorities initially allegedly refused treatment to the victim girl as a medico-legal case was not registered. The hospital provided her treatment after being reprimanded by One-Town Circle Inspector Ram Mohan Reddy.

The One-Town police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.