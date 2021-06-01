5 persons including one-year-old baby killed as van rams gas tanker in Krishnagiri

The family of eight was returning from a ceremony when the accident took place on Krishnagiri National Highway.

news Accident

Five persons including a one-year-old baby were killed after a van they were traveling in rammed a gas tanker near Sundenpatti on Krishnagiri National Highway on Tuesday morning. As per reports, the family of eight was returning to Karnataka from a family function at Gudiyatham in Vellore district when the collision happened.

The family was heading towards Bengaluru in an omni van on Tuesday morning. However, as the van reached Sundenpatti National Highway, the driver is said to have lost control of the wheels and rammed the HP gas tanker, which had halted at the side of the road. Visuals from the spot show the front of the omni van completely mangled. The tanker appears to have suffered no damage.

According to reports, the van rammed into the gas tanker at high speed, killing driver Ramesh (40), passengers Anjali (34), Deepa (30) and a one-year-old baby on the spot. Another person died on the way to the hospital. Three others were severely injured and have been admitted to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital by the police personnel and locals. The Kandhikuppam police have registered a case.