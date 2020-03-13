5 men gang-rape woman for 3 days in Kannur, husband tied up in a shed

The incident happened in Ambayathod in Kannur district’s Kottiyoor in January, but the family filed a complaint recently.

news Crime

A woman from Ambayathod in Kannur district’s Kottiyoor was gang-raped for three days by five men who tied up her husband. The incident happened in January, but the family filed a complaint recently. As per the complaint, there are five accused in the case, of which only the prime accused has been identified.

The couple, who are settled in Bengaluru, had bought a four-acre land in Ambayathod which they had leased to Rojas, a resident of Thottilpalam, for farming. As per the police, the couple came to know that Rojas had criminal cases against him in a few police stations in Kannur district. They then decided to withdraw the lease agreement and asked Rojas to leave the property.

On January 16, the couple arrived at the land, when Rojas and a few other men attacked them, tied the husband up in a shed on the property and raped the woman for three days. On January 19, the husband escaped from the shed and informed the neighbours. By the time the neighbours reached the spot the accused had escaped.

“It is a clear case of gang-rape. The couple returned to Bengaluru after the incident. The complaint was given sometime later. The prime accused has been identified, others are yet to be traced. We are searching for the prime accused, he is absconding. The investigation is in progress,” Iritty Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajesh told TNM.

The victim has also given a complaint to the Chief Minister.

“Rojas, who is also known as Jishmon, is a local goonda. There are many cases against him. The couple might not have enquired about him before handing over the property. It was later that they came to know about him. The complaint says that on January 16 Rojas threatened to kill them with a knife,” said a police officer at the Kelakam police station where a case has been registered.

The accused also stole ATM cards, phones, purse and other personal belongings of the couple.