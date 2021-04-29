Partner

5 Factors to know should I go for 1 or 2-ton Voltas air conditioners

Before purchasing an air conditioner, it's essential to estimate the amount of tonnage required to cool a space adequately.

Specialising in air conditioning and cooling technology, Voltas Limited is an Indian home utility appliance company, manufacturing affordable air conditioners over the last six decades. The TATA Group Company, Voltas Ltd. consolidated net profit jumped 46.26% to Rs.129 crore for December quarter 2020-2021, as reported by the company during its regular filing. To add to this already impressive figure, this company expects a rise in the first quarter of 2021-2022, with summers knocking on the door.

For individuals looking to purchase a compatible air conditioner to cope with the extreme summer that is yet to hit the Indian subcontinent, here are a few factors to consider when choosing a 2 ton or 1-ton Voltas AC.

Check for the tonnage capacity when selecting air conditioners

Potential buyers looking for Voltas AC should primarily understand that a room's size is directly proportional to the AC's capacity. One can easily estimate the tonnage needs by multiplying the room's total square feet by 25. The result equals the total number of BTUs required to cool the place.

Divide the figure by 12,000 to determine the tonnage capacity needed in the air conditioning unit.

Factors that affect the air conditioner capacity selection

Determining the unit capacity of any air conditioner is imperative while selecting the best value-for-money product. If the unit capacity is too much, the AC will not run a complete cycle and constantly switch, increasing an individual's electricity bill every month.

Likewise, units that are too small will run relentlessly and consume more electricity. So, it's crucial to make sure that the unit is just right for the room in question.

Here are the points to take note of while selecting a 1-ton or 2-ton AC.

1. Room size:

The size of a room is directly proportional to the AC capacity. Larger the room, the higher an AC's capacity should be. Individuals with a room-sized around 100-130 sq. ft. should go for 1-ton Voltas AC. For rooms bigger than this, 1.5 ton or 2-ton ACs work best. Buyers can refer to this chart for better understanding -

-> 1-ton AC - Room size less than or equal to 130 sq. ft.

-> 1.5-ton AC - Rooms between 130 sq. ft. and 150 sq. ft.

-> 2-ton AC - Rooms bigger than 150 sq. ft.

2. Flat placement

A flat or home on the topmost floors is comparatively warmer than those on the ground or lower floors because of the direct sunlight heating the roof. For such rooms, individuals may consider purchasing ACs with a higher cooling capacity than usual.

3. Room placement

South-facing rooms remain cool compared to the north, east and west-facing ones. If the room faces east or west, it is sweltering in summer, while north-facing rooms remain comparatively cooler. This factor needs to be considered when purchasing a 1 ton AC.

4. Height of the ceiling

The volume of a room is yet another consideration. High ceilings increase the volume of space and require a larger AC unit for adequate cooling.

5. Window covering

Windows with good insulation require a smaller AC unit than ones with poor insulation.

