The 5 Best Testosterone Boosters of 2022

Do you find that your energy levels have dropped as you’ve gotten older? It could be related to low testosterone.

news

Fortunately, there’s a way to get back to feeling your best: testosterone boosting supplements.

Testosterone supplements can help prevent muscle loss, reduce body fat, and increase your sex drive. Let’s review the best testosterone boosters of 2022 and take a look at the science behind them.

Top 5 Testosterone Boosters of 2021

TestoPrime - Best Overall - TestoPrime is a premium supplement that includes 12 ingredients per serving. It stands out from the competition with exceptional reviews and a lifetime guarantee.

Testogen - Best for Boosting Free and Total Testosterone - Testogen targets both free and total testosterone production and features only science-backed natural ingredients.

TestRX - Best for Muscle Building - If you want to build muscle, TestRX induces protein synthesis to stimulate enhanced muscle growth.

PrimeGENIX Testodren - Best Natural Testosterone Booster - Testodren is the best natural testosterone booster designed for men over 40. It will quickly restore your natural testosterone levels and restore your youthful vigor.

Provacyl - Best Testosterone and HGH Booster - Provacyl helps boost your body’s testosterone and HGH production to regain optimal sexual performance and fitness levels.

Best Testosterone Boosters

Let’s get to the reviews.

1. TestoPrime - Best Overall

TestoPrime is one of the most potent testosterone supplements on the market due to its high concentration of quality natural ingredients.

Its 12 primary ingredients work together to boost existing testosterone levels and target all the key areas of improvement for men suffering from low testosterone levels. As a result, its users report noticeable muscle growth, fat loss, stress reduction, improved stamina, increased sex drive, and overall better health.

Ingredients & Benefits

TestoPrime contains 12 main ingredients in every capsule:

D-Aspartic Acid: Triggers testosterone release

Panax Ginseng: Boosts libido, improves sleep quality, and enhances overall performance

Ashwagandha: Reduces stress and increases fertility

Fenugreek: Lowers body fat and improves fertility

Green Tea Extract: Improves sperm quantity and overall sexual health

Pomegranate Extract: Boosts overall energy and testosterone levels

Vitamin D: Is a crucial component for bone and muscle health, as well as testosterone production

Vitamin B5: Helps regulate your metabolism, improves sperm quality, and raises energy levels

Vitamin B6: Increases overall testosterone levels

Zinc: Increases sperm count and sperm quality

Garlic Extract: This is used to target testosterone levels in the testes

Black Pepper Extract: Helps burn body fat and improves the overall supplement potency

Pros

Contains 12 potent, science-backed ingredients

Improves muscle growth, enhances sexual health, and gives a sense of overall well-being

One of the strongest natural testosterone supplements on the market

Produced by a reputable, trusted supplement brand

Manufactured at GMP-certified facilities in the US and UK

No soy or other fillers

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Thousands of positive customer reviews and testimonials

Cons

The dosage of four capsules per day may be too much for some people

Should You Buy It?

If you’re looking for a potent formula that delivers quick results across several key areas, TestoPrime may be for you. It’s a premium-quality product backed by scientific research and has accumulated a dedicated following of customers who’ve seen real improvements to their health.

2. Testogen - Best for Boosting Free and Total Testosterone

Testogen stands out from other supplements for its ability to boost free testosterone levels as well as total testosterone. Total testosterone is the standard measure of all testosterone in the body, whereas, free testosterone is bio-active and available for muscle growth, sex drive, and other beneficial purposes.

By promoting free testosterone production, Testogen can deliver quick, noticeable results. More testosterone is available for muscle growth, which enhances strength and improves overall mood. As a result, your libido and sexual performance will also see a boost.

Ingredients & Benefits

Testogen combines 11 natural ingredients to help your body increase its testosterone production capacity.

D-Aspartic Acid: Triggers testosterone release and maintains production

Boron: Boosts T levels naturally

Zinc: Boosts sperm quality and quantity

Vitamin B6: Is vital for testosterone production

Vitamin K1: Plays an essential role in testosterone production as well as maintaining healthy bones

Fenugreek: Lowers body fat and boosts libido

Korean Red Ginseng: Enhances overall physical and mental health

Vitamin D3: Improves bone and muscle health, as well as testosterone production

Nettle Leaf Extract: Increases free testosterone by preventing SHBG from binding to the testosterone in your blood

Magnesium: Has been shown to boost T levels significantly

Pros

High levels of D-Aspartic Acid

Fast, noticeable results for muscle growth and fat loss

Great for freeing up available testosterone in the body

Can be taken as capsules or drops

Produced in the US and UK in FDA-approved facilities

Excellent customer reviews

Bulk discounts

Cons

Pricing is premium

Should You Buy It?

If you’re looking for fast results, look no further. Testogen helps you reach your fitness goals quickly thanks to its ability to target free testosterone production.

3. TestRX - Best for Muscle Building

TestRX is another natural testosterone boosting supplement that promotes the body’s biological processes. It features ingredients that induce protein synthesis, which stimulates the body to produce more muscle tissue, resulting in muscle growth and increased strength.

In addition, TestRX helps users hit their weight loss goals and achieve a more toned physique. Since testosterone helps combat fatigue, an increase in T levels increases workout efficiency.

Ingredients & Benefits

TestRX’s list of natural ingredients includes:

ZMA: Also known as zinc monomethine and aspartate, induces protein synthesis

Fenugreek Seed Extract: Targets body fat and boosts sex drive

Vitamin D3: Is essential for bone health, muscle growth, and testosterone production

Vitamin K2 (Mk4): Improves bone density to help prevent fractures

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl): Plays an essential role in testosterone production

Magnesium (Magnesium Aspartate): Boosts T levels

D-Aspartic Acid: Is a trigger for testosterone production

Pros

Excellent for improving muscle growth and reducing body fat

Helps you achieve fitness goals

Increases sex drive and stamina

Reduces stress levels

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Fewer active ingredients than others on this list

Should You Buy It?

If muscle building is your aim, then consider TestRX. Since it features ingredients that specifically target protein synthesis, it may outperform other testosterone-boosting supplements in terms of fitness benefits.

4. PrimeGENIX Testodren - Best Natural Testosterone Booster

Testodren uses a U.S. patented all-natural formula compound to increase testosterone levels in men over 40. In as little as 12 weeks, the company claims that Testodren can boost your T levels by as much as 73%.

The supplement uses a unique, single-ingredient formula based on Fenugreek extract. Testodren was shown to boost testosterone, increase libido, improve mood, and speed up lean muscle mass gain in clinical trials.

Ingredients & Benefits

Testodren uses Furosap, a patented formula based on Fenugreek extract. This formula has demonstrated the ability to increase serum testosterone levels and improve exercise endurance.

Pros

Clinical trials demonstrated verifiable results

Patented formula specially designed for men over 40

Users report seeing results in just a few weeks

Manufactured in a cGMP certified facility in the USA

67-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only one active ingredient

Should You Buy It?

Testodren delivers proven benefits. If you’re over 40 and are experiencing low testosterone levels, Testodren’s patented formula may be one of the quickest, most effective ways to boost your T levels.

5. Provacyl - Best Testosterone and HGH Booster

Provacyl is a natural supplement that helps men regain their sexual desire and youthful vigor. In addition, it combats the natural decline of T levels and HGH levels due to age.

Most Provacyl users report a noticeable improvement in their sex lives. It may help with erectile dysfunction and other sexual performance issues. Provacyl also helps improve fitness levels and physical endurance, contributing to a better overall sense of well-being.

Ingredients & Benefits

Provacyl features the following natural ingredients:

L-Arginine: May triple HGH levels

L-Lysine: Helps improve genital functionality

L-Glycine: Stimulates HGH production

Magnesium: Contributes to increased testosterone

Ginseng: Is an overall health enhancer

D-Aspartic Acid: Is essential for testosterone production

Zinc: Raises T levels and boosts sexual performance

GABA: Helps to reduce stress

L-Tyrosine: Boosts testosterone, semen ejaculate production, and improves semen quality

Ginkgo Biloba: Contains powerful antioxidants

Muira Puama: Aphrodisiac

Acai: Rich in nutrients

Soy Phosphate: Contains calcium, zinc, magnesium and other beneficial nutrients

Pros

Boosts libido and sexual function

Improves overall feelings of well being

Lowers stress and combats depression

Cons

Four pills a day may be a high dosage for some people

Should You Buy It?

If you want to target both testosterone and HGH production, then Provacyl is an excellent choice for aging men.

How Natural Testosterone Boosters Work

Testosterone is a primary sex hormone that helps regulate essential bodily functions, therefore, low testosterone levels can have adverse effects on your health.

As we age, our testosterone production naturally decreases at a rate of around 1-2 percent per year after the age of 30 [1]. When this happens, it can result in a lower sex drive, softer erections, and muscle tone loss.

If you want to prevent this, natural testosterone boosting supplements can help. They work by stimulating various bodily functions that contribute to testosterone production. In addition, since they’re composed of natural ingredients, not synthetic chemicals, they encourage your inherent ability to produce testosterone in a safe, healthy way.

Natural testosterone boosters can help:

Improve muscle growth

Enhance your mood and energy levels

Increase your libido and sexual performance

Improve sperm quality and overall fertility

Lower body fat

Common Ingredients and the Science Behind Them

Most natural testosterone booster supplements include these ingredients:

● D-Aspartic Acid

● Ashwagandha

● Fenugreek

● Korean Red Ginseng

● Nettle Root or Nettle Leaf

● Boron

● Tribulus Terrestris

● Ginger

● DHEA

● Vitamins and Minerals (such as vitamin D3, B6, K, zinc, magnesium)

D-Aspartic Acid

D-Aspartic Acid is an amino acid that plays an essential role in your body’s hormone production. Since it increases hormone levels that lead to testosterone production, it’s a popular addition to many testosterone-boosting supplements.

It may even increase fertility levels by improving the quantity and mobility of sperm. In addition, some studies show that a dosage of 3g per day has been effective in raising T levels.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an herb commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine. As an adaptogen, it helps the body combat stress, anxiety, and fatigue. For example, one study in overweight men aged 40-70 found a 14.7% testosterone level increase after 16 weeks of ashwagandha extract consumption.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is another herb that positively affects strength, testosterone levels, and sexual function. Consuming up to 500 mg of fenugreek per day may help boost T levels, according to one review of several scientific studies.

Korean Red Ginseng

Korean Red Ginseng is a plant that has been used for centuries in Traditional Chinese medicine to treat a wide variety of symptoms from fatigue to sexual dysfunction. In addition, many studies have found a correlation between ginseng consumption and increased libido, sperm quality, and testosterone levels.

Nettle Root or Nettle Leaf

Nettle root or leaf is commonly used in herbal medicine practices. It has been demonstrated to increase testosterone levels in rodent studies, but further research needs to be conducted on humans.

Boron

Boron is a mineral found in many common foods like apples and nuts, and it also plays a role in your body’s testosterone production. One scientific study found that a daily 6-mg dose of boron increased free testosterone levels by around 25% [2].

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus Terrestris is a small leafy plant that has long been used in traditional Asian medicine to improve libido and enhance general health. It can now be found in many testosterone boosting supplements, but the scientific consensus on its efficacy is still uncertain.

While it does appear to have some positive effects on libido, the current research doesn’t seem to support a strong link between Tribulus Terrestris consumption and an increase in testosterone levels.

Ginger

Ginger is valued for its health-boosting qualities across the board. Several rodent-based studies have established a link between ginger consumption and a significant increase in testosterone production. While further research is needed, limited human trials have found similar results.

DHEA

DHEA, or Dehydroepiandrosterone, is a hormone produced by the body’s adrenal glands. It’s one of the most abundant steroid hormones in the body and helps manage testosterone and estrogen levels. It’s also one of the most common ingredients in testosterone boosting supplements and has been shown to increase testosterone production in some human studies.

Vitamins and Minerals

Vitamins and minerals (such as vitamin D3, B6, K, zinc, magnesium) are essential elements that contribute to the body’s natural production of all hormones, including testosterone.

Research has shown that deficiency in these key vitamins and minerals has a negative effect on testosterone levels.

How We Choose Our Top Testosterone Boosters

Choosing the right testosterone booster is essential—here are the main points we considered when picking our top 5.

Ingredients

The ingredients included in these testosterone boosting supplements are high quality, backed by scientific studies, and approved for human consumption by the relevant authorities. They should also be present in concentrations that will result in the desired outcomes without causing any adverse side effects.

Company Background

All of the featured companies have a reputable background and are run by industry professionals who uphold high quality and safety standards in their production processes.

Advertised Benefits

We look at the advertised benefits of each supplement and compare them with their competitors to determine which ones stand out from the rest. Of course, some companies exaggerate their claims, so we only choose those with a proven track record of delivering on their promises.

Concentrations

Each of the featured supplements contains an appropriate concentration of active ingredients that are clinically proven to boost testosterone levels over time.

Transparency

We only feature companies that are transparent about their included ingredients and production processes. If a company doesn’t publish any information about their sourcing practices, quality control, or contact information, it’s a red flag.

Reviews

We look for companies with hundreds or thousands of positive reviews by satisfied customers. All the featured supplements are well-reviewed by other users who report positive effects and desirable outcomes.

Return Policy

Each supplement has a different return policy, but we try to feature brands with competitive policies that give the consumer the most flexible options. If a company believes in their product, they’ll provide customers with a way of getting their money back if they aren’t satisfied.

Price

You shouldn’t compare supplements solely on price, as each one is a unique product that offers something different to consumers who wish to target specific aspects of their health. That said, all the supplements featured here are priced competitively and offer outstanding quality for their price point.

Are Testosterone Boosting Supplements Really Worth It?

For many men, testosterone boosting supplements are necessary for improving sexual vitality and muscle health. In fact, around 40% of men over the age of 45 suffer from low testosterone levels [3].

Boosting your T levels with supplements is worth it if you want to combat muscle loss or low libido. However, please note that it can take anywhere from three weeks to six months of regular supplement intake before any significant effects take place [4].

Always consult a medical professional before taking testosterone-boosting supplements as a rule of thumb. If you have any underlying conditions or are taking other medications, these supplements could cause unwanted side effects.

Your doctor can help you determine if you need testosterone boosting supplements or if your body is already producing healthy testosterone levels.

FAQ

Here we answer some of the most frequently asked questions regarding testosterone boosters.

How Can I Raise My Testosterone Levels Fast?

Testosterone levels can be boosted through diet and lifestyle changes.

Taking supplements is one way to raise your testosterone levels quickly. Still, you can also take other dietary measures, such as reducing sugar intake and increasing your zinc and potassium consumption.

Additionally, more sleep, regular exercise, and lower stress levels contribute to a natural increase in testosterone.

Does Masturbating Reduce Testosterone?

No. There is no clear link between masturbation and reduced testosterone. T levels rise during sex and masturbation and then fall back to normal levels afterward. However, there are no long-term or adverse effects.

What's the One Food That Raises Testosterone?

There’s no single food that raises testosterone the most. However, foods rich in vitamin D, zinc, magnesium, potassium, and other nutrients are essential to boosting your testosterone levels.

Here are some suggestions: fatty fish, spinach, ginger, cocoa, eggs, bananas, pomegranates, oysters, and avocados.

Conclusion

A decline in testosterone is a natural process, but it doesn’t have to lower your overall quality of life. If you’re struggling with issues related to low testosterone levels, then the supplements listed here can help.

When selecting the right product for you, make sure you research the included ingredients to determine what will work best for your situation. When in doubt, always consult with a medical professional.

References

Cohen, J., Nassau, D. E., Patel, P., & Ramasamy, R. (2020). Low Testosterone in Adolescents & Young Adults. Frontiers in endocrinology, 10, 916. https://doi.org/10.3389/fendo.2019.00916 Pizzorno L. (2015). Nothing Boring About Boron. Integrative medicine (Encinitas, Calif.), 14(4), 35–48. Sizar O, Schwartz J. Hypogonadism. [Updated 2021 Jun 29]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2021 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK532933/ Saad, F., Aversa, A., Isidori, A. M., Zafalon, L., Zitzmann, M., & Gooren, L. (2011). Onset of effects of testosterone treatment and time span until maximum effects are achieved. European journal of endocrinology, 165(5), 675–685. https://doi.org/10.1530/EJE-11-0221

This content is distributed by JaNugget. TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.