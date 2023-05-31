5 Best Electric Bus Charger Manufacturers: Powering the Future of Eco-Friendly Transit

The global transition towards electric transportation is rapidly gaining momentum, driven by the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in our cities. As electric buses (e-buses) become an increasingly popular choice for public transportation, the demand for efficient, reliable, and cost-effective charging solutions has never been greater.

To help fleet operators, municipalities, and other stakeholders navigate the complex and ever-evolving landscape of e-bus charging options, we have prepared an extensive guide that takes an in-depth look at some of the best EV charger manufacturers in the industry.

In this comprehensive review, we will explore the offerings of Electrly, Chariot Motors, Proterra, Nuvve, and ChargePoint, delving into the key features, services, and unique benefits each company brings to the table.

So, without further ado, let's dive into our comprehensive guide to the top e-bus charger manufacturers and explore what each of them has to offer.

Electrly - Best E-Bus Charger Manufacturer Overall Chariot Motors - Best for Smart and Credible E-Bus Charging Solutions Proterra - Best for End-to-End Bus Fleet Charging Solutions Nuvve - Best for Flexible E-Bus Charging Solutions ChargePoint - Best for Fast E-Bus Chargers

1. Electrly - Best E-Bus Charger Manufacturer Overall

First, weâ€™ll be taking a look at Electrly. The China-based company was established in 2015 with an effort to provide various types of electric vehicle chargers. As a professional EV charger manufacturer, it provides a wide range of charging posts, both residential and commercial.

Electrly's chargers are compatible with all major EV brands, including Ford, KIA, Audi, and Volkswagen.

Electrly's chargers and products are not limited to the Chinese market; they have expanded to various international countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, and numerous European nations.

Two of Electrly's notable products are the Level 2 AC Chargers and the DC Fast Chargers, which are compatible with E-buses. As the best EV chargers manufacturer for e-buses , Electrlyâ€™s chargers are known for their safety and reliability. Furthermore, Electrly offers re-branded or white-labeled EV charging solutions tailored to your brand and requirements.

One of their best products for eBuses is the Business Series Wallbox, capable of delivering power up to 22kW. This product significantly increases charging speed and reduces waiting time at charging stations and is an ideal solution for electric bus fleets.

Key products & services

â€¢ A type-2 charging socket

â€¢ RFID operations

â€¢ IP54 protection

2. Chariot Motors - Best for Smart and Credible E-Bus Charging Solutions

Chariot Motors is the best EV charging manufacturer in Bulgaria that specializes in the production and distribution of electric buses and related infrastructure, including electric bus chargers. The company offers a range of charging solutions for its electric buses, including both AC and DC chargers.

Their AC chargers come in a range of power outputs, from 7.2 kW to 22 kW, and can be used for both overnight charging and top-up charging during the day. These chargers can be installed at bus depots or other locations where the buses are parked for an extended period.

For fast charging on the go, Chariot Motors offers DC fast chargers with power outputs of up to 150 kW. These chargers can charge a bus to 80% capacity in as little as 30 minutes, making them ideal for use at bus stops or other locations where rapid charging is needed.

Chariot Motors also offers a range of software solutions to help bus operators manage their charging infrastructure, including remote monitoring and control of chargers, as well as billing and payment solutions for public charging.

Overall, Chariot Motors' electric bus chargers are designed to be reliable, efficient, and easy to use, and are an important part of their comprehensive solution for electric bus transportation.

Key Products:

â€¢ AC chargers with power outputs ranging from 7.2 kW to 22 kW

Key Services:

Installation and commissioning of chargers Remote monitoring and control of chargers Billing and payment solutions for public charging Maintenance and support services for chargers Customized charging solutions tailored to specific customer needs

3. Proterra - Best for End-to-End Bus Fleet Charging Solutions

Proterra is a US-based company that specializes in the design and manufacture of electric buses and charging infrastructure. Their electric bus chargers are designed to be reliable, efficient, and scalable, and are tailored to the needs of their customers.

Proterra's chargers feature a modular design that allows for easy scalability and future expansion, making it simple for customers to add additional chargers as their fleets grow. They also have liquid-cooled systems that operate in extreme temperatures, ensuring that the chargers can be used in a wide range of environments.

Proterra's charging infrastructure is compatible with several bus models and battery chemistries, giving customers with diverse fleets options. Proterra provides installation, remote monitoring and diagnostics, on-site and remote support, energy management, and optimization services for its charging infrastructure.

Key Products:

â€¢ DC fast chargers with power outputs up to 500 kW

Key Services:

â€¢ Charger installation and commissioning

4. Nuvve - Best for Flexible E-Bus Charging Solutions

The final charger manufacturer weâ€™ll be looking at is Nuvve. It is based in San Diego, California. They have two offices in Europe (Copenhagen and London) for their European market. The company offers two different charging station solutions including DC Heavy-Duty and AC charging stations.

For electric school buses, you can use the DC Heavy Duty Charging Stations that can produce 60kW or 125 kW. These chargers can withstand almost any environment including extreme heat or cold. Both charging stations have an efficiency of 95 percent or greater.

Nuvve has a dedicated app that will help you keep an eye on your fleet of buses. You will be able to view each of the charging statuses of your buses. You can even trigger instant charging should the need arise.

They also offer custom-made solutions fit for any related needs for your eBuses. These include vehicles, charging infrastructures, and even financing.

Key Products

â€¢ Nuvve DC Heavy Duty Charging Station: 60kW or 125kW V2G Bidirectional DC Charger

Key Services

â€¢ Reliable and robust charging

5. ChargePoint - Best for Fast E-Bus Chargers

Charge Point is a United States-based company with its global headquarters in Campbell, California. They also have several offices in Europe with its Amsterdam office serving as a hub for all of its operations on the continent.

For larger vehicle fleets, Charge Point offers two solutions: the Express and the Express Plus. The max power for the Express charging station is 125kw while the Express Plus boasts four times the amount at 500kw.

The Express Plus is the best option for those looking to charge electric buses. It can deliver 350 kW to a single vehicle (and 400 kW in a shared setting). The charger has up to five Power Modules and can deliver power to up to eight of their Power Link dispensers.

When the Power Blocks are combined, they can deliver more power. ChargePoint offers scalable charging options for electric vehicles, small and large. Yet, Express Plus is the only feasible option for eBuses.

Key Products

â€¢ CPF50

Key Services

â€¢ Charging for businesses

What Kinds of E-Bus Chargers Are in the Market?

Now that weâ€™ve gone over the list of the five eBus charger manufacturers, weâ€™ll discuss the kinds of chargers that are available. Youâ€™ll learn some of the basic features and benefits of each one. This will help you make a more informed decision on the chargers based on your needs and situation.

Letâ€™s take a look now at the following types of eBus chargers:

Plug-in charging

The first type is plug-in chargers. The connectors will need to be plugged in manually, making it a less attractive option for those that maintain large EV fleets.

Currently, there is robotic technology that is being developed to automate the process. Itâ€™s unclear when it will be fully implemented. It is designed to simplify the plugging-in process for chargers, so humans can save time doing other priority tasks.

Plug-in chargers are great for regular electric cars. However, they do have plug-in chargers for larger vehicles including buses. The plug-ins for an electric bus work in a similar fashion compared to electric cars.

This method can take anywhere from two to eight hours of charging time. Thus, it may not be the best option for buses searching for a quick charge. The speed and charging time will depend on the current of the charger.

The greater the current, the faster your vehicle will charge. This is something to keep in mind when considering a charger for residential or commercial purposes. Plug-in chargers continue to be one of the most commonly used chargers in almost every vehicle today.

Pantograph charging

A pantograph charger is created to make contact between an electric bus and the charging infrastructure in an automated fashion. The structure has a canopy-style design.

The pantograph is usually mounted on the top of the roof of a vehicle (like electric buses). The top of the roof needs to be lifted for charging to occur. This type of charging will be perfect for those who handle fleets of buses.

Ground-based charging

While this is not the main way to charge a bus, ground-based charging is another available type. A current collector is dropped from the bus where it comes into contact with a conductive device that will be installed on a road surface.

This is a form of wireless charging that uses an electromagnetic field produced by a transmitting coil. The coil will come in contact with the receiving coil, which is attached to the busâ€™s infrastructure.

Where Can Electric Bus Chargers Be Located?

At some point, an electric bus will need to charge somewhere. The real question is: where can you find a charger for one? Most chargers should be placed near the highway (especially for tour buses).

Other chargers should be located on college campuses, airports, public transit centers, and even schools themselves (outside of the bus depot). On-route charging should also be an approach worth considering for most buses.

These include mass transit electric buses that are always in transit and wonâ€™t always be at the bus depot. You may be away from the depot for the entire day and need to charge if the situation arises. Finding a charging station along your route will be key.

On-route charging shouldnâ€™t take long either. For example, a bus can be charged by a pantograph and it can take anywhere from 6 to 10 minutes. The buses that will need to use on-route charging should be equipped with batteries with only 150 to 200 kWh of power, compared to long-range, depot-charged batteries that carry around 500 kWh.

An electric bus should never be too far away from a charger. The closer they are to one, the better the chances theyâ€™ll keep the bus going for longer periods.

Conclusion

These five electric bus charging manufacturers will be fun to watch and beyond. At this point, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Not all school districts have electric buses in operation.

Likewise, not every mass transit system in America has an all-electric bus fleet. For these reasons, now is a great time to watch these bus charger manufacturers. What will they develop for their next projects?

What kind of mark will they set in an emerging and growing market? The future is approaching fast. As electric buses are slowly but surely being introduced across various parts of the country, the number of chargers being constructed across the country will soon follow.

The technology for bus chargers for automation purposes is still being developed. And they can emerge as the game changers of the future. Electric vehicles are proving that they are paving the way for a future of cleaner travel - especially for larger vehicles such as buses.

