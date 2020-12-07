45-year-old man stabbed to death in Kollam, CPI(M) alleges RSS behind murder

Around 8.30 pm on Sunday, Manilal, a local resort owner from Munroe Island in Kollam’s East Kallada area, was stabbed to death near a busy junction.

The murder of a 45-year-old man in Kollam’s Munroe Island in Kerala has taken a political turn after the local CPI(M) leaders blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the ‘political murder’. At around 8.30 pm Sunday, Manilal, a local resort owner from Munroe Island in Kollam’s East Kallada area, was stabbed to death near a busy junction. The accused was identified as Asokan, who also owns and runs a resort in Munroe Island. The accused stabbed Manilal during a heated argument between the two men, said reports.

Although Manilal was rushed to the Cooperative Hospital, he succumbed to his injury. Following the murder, the local CPI(M) leaders alleged that RSS conspiracy behind Manilal’s death, terming it a political murder. However, BJP leaders from the area responded to the allegation, stating that the issue between the deceased and the accused, which led to the murder, was purely personal, and had nothing to do with local politics.

According to the East Kallada police station, the statements from eyewitnesses do not state any political issue or affiliations of the deceased and the accused. “Both of them were resort owners who operated businesses nearby. They are neighbours and hail from Munroe Island. According to residents here, both of them had issues concerning their respective resorts, which led to the argument. We have not yet received any complaint indicating or stating that this is a political murder,” an officer from the East Kallada police station told TNM.

The allegations of local political rivalry behind the murder come a day before Kerala is set to begin the first phase of the local body polls on December 8, Tuesday.

The East Kallada station has registered the First Information Report (FIR) under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code or IPC. Ashokan was also arrested by the police soon after the incident.

Protesting against the murder of Manilal, the villages of Munroe Island, Kundara, Perayam and West Kallada have announced a strike, led by the CPI(M) on Monday.