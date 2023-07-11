45 Kerala medicos among stranded tourists in Himachal Pradesh amidst rains, landslides

Health Minister Veena George said that 27 house surgeons from Ernakulam Medical College and 18 from Thrissur Medical College are among those stranded.

Forty-five medical students from Kerala, who are currently on a tour in the tourist destination of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, have been stranded due to incessant rains and landslides. These students are house surgeons studying at Government Medical College and Hospital in Ernakulam's Kalamassery and Government Medical College in Thrissur.

On Monday, July 10, Kerala Health Minister Veena George interacted with the women house surgeons from Ernakulam Medical College who are stuck in Manali. The Minister stated that she also interacted with Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police. According to her, “27 people who completed house surgeoncy from Ernakulam Medical College and 18 people who completed house surgeoncy from Thrissur Medical College went on the tour.” The Minister added that she has received information that all of them are safe.

OnManorama reported Ernakulam District Collector NSK Umesh as saying that the house surgeons have shared their location with the district administration and that it has been forwarded to the Manali District Collector. “The official informed us that the medicos are currently in one of the safest places. They are staying in Nasogi Woods hotel near Hidimba temple and Himachal Pradesh PWD guest house," the Collector reportedly said.

Dr Ganesh Mohan, Resident Medical Officer of Government Medical College and Hospital, Kalamassery, told TNM that the college authorities had contacted the students on Sunday and received information that all are safe. While mentioning the Health Minister and District Collector’s statements on the issue, he added, “We haven't been able to reach them on Monday, but we have been trying to get them on the phone.”

Heavy rains, snowfall, swollen rivers, and landslides have claimed lives in Himachal Pradesh over the past two days. The tourist towns of Manali and Kullu have been cut off from the rest of the state, stranding hundreds of tourists.