45-day-old infant is first COVID-19 case in Telangana's Narayanpet

While a section of staff at Hyderabad Niloufer Hospital have been quarantined, the baby's village is under lockdown.

Authorities have sounded alert in Narayanpet after a 45-day-old baby boy who was under going a treatment at Hyderabad Niloufer Hospital tested positive for coronavirus. With this, Narayanpet recorded it's first ever COVID19 case.

According to Narayanpet district authorities, an ailing 45-day-old baby boy from Abangapur village in Narayanpet district was admitted to Niloufer Hospital. The boy who was born in March was having health related issues right from the beginning.

District Collector D Hari Chandana speaking to TNM said, "As the baby was unhealthy, they took him for treatment in Hyderabad on 12th of April, they have not returned from then. Baby was treated in Niloufer Hospital where it tested positive for COVID19." Soon after the test results came in, the baby was shifted to COVID-19 designated hospital, the Gandhi Hospital for further treatment. According to officials, the mother of the newborn tested negative for the virus, while the father had not been in contact with the baby. However, officials have collected the samples of as many as 20 primary contacts of the baby for further tests. Collector Hari Chandana said, "We have quarantined primary contacts of the baby and are waiting for the reports, the village with 650 houses has been completely locked down. Authorities will be providing all essentials at the doorsteps in view of the situation." The Collector stated that they can trace or identify the source of the infection only after the test results of primary contacts come in. A quarantine centre was set up in Singaram village of Narayanpet district to quarantine people who were suspected to have the infection. The baby is the second youngest COVID-19 patient in Telangana. On April 7, a 23-day-old baby was tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital has issued an order directing all medical and paramedical staff including professors and sanitation staff who worked on night shift of April 15th and all shifts on 16th and 17th April to go on quarantine immediately.