42 new COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, most had influenza-like illness symptoms

65 among the 120 new cases were returnees from Maharashtra.

Karnataka reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday among which 42 were from Bengaluru city, the district having the most number of fresh cases reported as on June 10. 22 out of the 42 cases reported from Bengaluru are patients with Influenza-Like Illness with no known source of infection.

The WHO defines an ILI as an influenza like illness, in which an individual has had an acute respiratory infection with fever and cough lasting for no more than 10 days. As part of the organisation's global influenza surveillance standards influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) are routinely monitored.

8 patients returned to the city from other states including Maharashtra, Haryana and Tamil Nadu while one international passenger who returned from Kuwait also tested positive.

4 new patients were contacts of a 38 year-old patient who tested positive for the virus on May 25 after reporting SARI. She was a resident of a slum in DG Halli in the city, which is now a containment zone.

Wednesday is also incidentally the day with the lowest daily addition of new cases since May 29.

Yadgir in Hyderabad-Karnataka region reported the second highest number of cases for the day with 27 positive cases. With this, it is the second worst affected district in terms of the total number of active cases. While Yadgir has 560 active cases, Udupi the worst affected district and has 619 patients currently undergoing treatment. However, no new cases were reported in Udupi on Wednesday.

Vijayapura and Kalaburagi reported 13 and 11 new cases respectively, while all other districts reported five cases or less.

With a total of 257 patients across the state discharged from hospitals following their recovery, the state has 3,108 active cases while the total number of cases stand at 6,041. Out of the 3,108, 14 patients are in Intensive Care Units.

Among the 120 new patients who tested positive on Wednesday, 68 were interstate travellers, while three were international travellers. Among the 68 interstate travellers, 65 were returnees from Maharashtra.

As many as 25 patients among the 120, who tested positive on Wednesday, have no relevant travel or contact history but had ILI. Another five patients have no relevant travel or contact history, while in 16 other cases were of patients who were in contact with already infected patients.

The bulletin also reported three new deaths including that of a 32-year-old Bengaluru man, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 69. The bulletin said the Bengaluru resident was brought dead on Wednesday at a designated COVID-19 hospital. The other two fatalities involved a 58-year-old man from Dharwad and a 57-year-old Bengaluru resident.

This meant Bengaluru Urban has the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities with 21 deaths. No other district has more than eight deaths as of now.