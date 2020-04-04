40 people out on a morning walk in Kochi arrested for violating lockdown, given bail

They were spotted by drones installed by the Ernakulam police and booked under provisions of the new Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020.

news Law

Forty people who ventured out for a morning walk in Ernakulam on Saturday were arrested by the police for breaking lockdown rules amid COVID-19. Police said they had been going for a morning walk for the last few days despite warning. They were spotted by drones installed by the police to identity people who gather by breaking the regulations.

"We have clear directions that people should not go for a walk or other exercises. But for last few days, many people had gone for a walk in Panampally Nagar walkway. We have seen that through drone cameras. Based on that, we had patrolling in the morning," a police officer from Ernakulam South police station told TNM.

They were arrested around 7 am on Saturday.

Those who were arrested were taken to the police station and made to stand at a one metre distance outside the station to avoid crowd. They were later released on bail.

Police had informed that strict patrolling will be done in the coming days to keep watch on the people who are breaching regulations.

Charges were slapped on the people under provisions of the new Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020.

According to the ordinance, congregation of people in public places is strictly banned.

"Whoever abets any offence under this Ordinance and if the act abetted is committed in consequence of the abetment, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or with both," says the ordinance.

However, the charges are bailable.

As per the ordinance, the government has put regulations on celebrations, travel by road, air, rail and sea. Through this, the government has imposed restrictions on functioning of offices and institutions, shops and any other commercial establishments.

With the new ordinance being passed on March 28, the Cochin Epidemic Disease Act, 1072 and the Travancore Epidemic Disease Act, 1073, were repealed.