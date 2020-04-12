4 patients given heartwarming send off after recovering from COVID-19 in Karnataka

The patients were also given a plant and a hamper when they left the hospital premises after recovery.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Four patients who recovered from the coronavirus in Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka were given a heartwarming send off by doctors and health workers at the Chikkaballapura government hospital.

In the video, doctors and health workers in the hospital can be along the hallway, applauding as the patients who recovered exit the building. The patients were also given a plant and a hamper when they left the hospital premises after recovery.

Similar instances doctors and health workers applauding patients leaving the hospital after recovery has been seen in Kasaragod in Kerala and Trichy in Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department reported there are nine coronavirus patients from Chikkaballapura district. The cases were clustered in Gauribidanur, a town close to the Andhra Pradesh border.

Out of the nine cases, six people have made a full recovery and tested negative for the virus. However, a 70-year-old woman from the district who tested positive for the virus, died in Bengaluru. She had returned from Mecca, Saudi Arabia, with her son on March 14.

Stringent lockdown measures were implemented in Gauribidanur. A disinfection tunnel which sprays an organic fumigant was also installed in the town near the market area.

"The lockdown measures have been stringently imposed in Chikkaballapura and perhaps, the first and only disinfection tunnel was set up in the town," Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.

Karnataka has reported 226 cases of coronavirus which includes six deaths and 47 people who have recovered completely.