4 new coronavirus cases reported in Bengaluru state total at 601

Four new coronavirus cases and the death of a patient who earlier tested positive for the virus was reported in Bengaluru on Saturday.
A 63-year-old man from Bengaluru with a history of diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism and renal failure succumbed to death. He was also receiving dialysis treatment and chemotherapy for multiple myeloma.
Four new cases were reported in the city, Among the cases is a 32-year-old woman who is a contact of a patient who earlier tested positive (patient-444). P-444 was the contact of patient number 252, a 65-year-old man from Bengaluru with a history of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection). He died on April 14 and following his death, several of his contacts have been infected.
Bengaluru also has three new cases traced to the same contact - patient 565. She is a 64-year-old female from Bengaluru, who had a case of Influenza-like illness.
Apart from the cases in Bengaluru, eight other cases were reported in Karnataka. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 601.
Two cases each were reported from Tumakuru and Vijayapura, and one case each from Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, and Bagalkote. This takes the total number of deaths in the state to 25 while 271 people have made a full recovery from the disease.
The central government has classified three red zone districts in Karnataka - Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, The state government is writing to the centre to classify Bengaluru Rural district as an orange zone.
The district with the highest number of cases in Karnataka is Bengaluru Urban district with 145 cases reported. It is followed by Mysuru where 88 cases were reported.