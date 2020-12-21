4 dead in two incidents of triple riding under the influence of alcohol in Bengaluru

In both cases, the two-wheelers crashed into parked vehicles.

news Traffic

Four persons were killed in two separate incidents of triple riding without helmets in Bengaluru on Sunday. Three persons including a football coach died after they were triple riding on a scooter and crashed into a parked truck near Hoskote, outside Bengaluru. Another person was killed while similarly triple riding and crashing into a parked tractor on Kanakapura Road. Worryingly, in both cases, the trio were riding under the influence of alcohol.

One incident occurred at 12.45 am on Sunday and the deceased persons are Rajesh, Harish and Navaneeth. All three are in their twenties, police said. Navaneeth is a football coach in Bengaluru while Harish and Rajesh are small-scale entrepreneurs who handle their parents' business.

Speaking to Indian Express, a policeman said that the trio were returning from a party at a friend's place and that they were in an inebriated condition. The rider lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a parked truck near the Hoskote toll booth. The rider did not notice the parked truck and the trio were not wearing helmets, police said.

In a similar accident on Saturday, a 20-year old student from a private college in Bengaluru died and two of his friends sustained serious injuries, after their bike hit a parked tractor at Yediyur circle on Kanakapura Road. The trio were identified as Dheeraj (20), Puneeth R (21), and Mahadeva Swamy (19), and they were riding a sportbike after leaving a house party in Rajajinagar. Dheeraj rode the bike and tried to overtake a car and crashed into the tractor, Times of India reported.

Basavanagudi traffic police was alerted about the incident which occurred around 12.15 am on Sunday. In this case too, police said the trio were not wearing helmets and attributed the reckless driving to the influence of alcohol. The incidents brought to focus the menace of two-wheeler riders drunk-driving and not wearing helmets in Bengaluru.