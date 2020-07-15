3D avatars of Ambani kids join Reliance AGM to unveil 'Jio Glass'

The Jio Glass weighs 75 grams and comes with a cable that can be attached to the phone to connect to the internet.

At the Reliance Industries Annual General Meet, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and son Akash Ambani, also took stage to unveil new offerings from Jio Platforms, along with Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries.

One of the most interesting announcements made at the AGM was the Jio Glass – a mixed reality device. Unveiled by Kiran Thomas, President, RIL, Jio Glass is a device created by Jio to enable users to experience mixed reality services, be it attending a work meeting, or teaching a class.

“Jio’s latest innovation, Jio Glass, is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” Kiran said at the AGM.

Kiran said that Jio supports over 25 applications.

Kiran, Isha and Akash Ambani demonstrated use cases for Jio Glass, the primary ones being work meetings and education.

“Our way of working and workspace has changed completely. We can now reimagine this with Jio Glass where you can sit at home and join a meeting with colleagues in 3 dimensions,” Kiran said, further demonstrating the same with Akash and Isha, where Akash was a 3D avatar and Isha joined in via 2D video call format.

Kiran also added that one can share presentations that can be viewed and presented on a virtual screen with Jio Glass. “You can also have design discussions and deliberations using 3D assets and holograms with Jio Glass,” he added.

Elaborating on its use case for education, he said that Jio Glass can help teachers conduct 3D holographic classes through Jio’s mixed reality cloud in real time.

“You can travel to bylanes of Agra and immerse yourself in the architecture of Taj Mahal, or travel to the pyramids in Egypt of the colosseum in Rome. With Jio glass, the traditional way of learning geography will be history,” Kiran added.

Jio TV+

Akash Ambani announced a new feature ‘Jio TV+’ to the Jio set top box that was announced last year.

Jio TV+ aggregates content from the top 12 OTT players including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema YouTube, Voot, Disney Hotstar, among others under one roof to make content search easy. It also enables users to use voice search to find content.

He also announced that Jio TV+ will have interactive television channels, allowing users to interact with a show, for example, by way of voting for BigBoss, etc.

JioMeet

Isha Ambani also unveiled two use cases for JioMeet: Education and Healthcare.

JioMeet, Isha said, can help schools conduct day-long session and school assemblies, given that there is limit on the number of users on the platform. She also said that by using its education platform Embibe, students and schools can address the issue of shortage of teachers with the content and resources available on the platform.