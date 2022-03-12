3CS Fellowship for climate change reporting: Applications are open

The Fellowship focusses on climate journalism, and encourages journalists from marginalised communities from south India to report on climate change from the ground.

Applications for the 3CS Media Fellowship, constituted by the Ashoka University, are now open. The Fellowship focusses on climate journalism, and encourages journalists from marginalised communities from south India to report on climate change and its adverse issues from the ground. Dalit and Adivasi journalists from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar are particularly encouraged to apply. The final date to apply is March 15, 2022.

How does climate change affect the daily lives of the most disadvantaged? How will it impact the life, wellbeing, and livelihood of marginalised communities in the longer term? These are questions that journalists will ask and answer through the Fellowship, according to its website. It also adds that while the programme hopes to cover these issues from across geographic locations, the first edition of the 3CS Fellowship will concentrate on south India, from the western to the eastern coast. Journalists who write in English or any language from these states can apply. For this, the grant is Rs 4 lakh per Fellow.

Four journalists will be awarded the Fellowship, which will last from April 1 to November 30 of this year. A three-member committee of representatives from the media and the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability (3CS) will judge the entries. Once the candidate is selected and upon completion of their story, 3CS will work with media organisations to publish the stories, it said. Translation will also be undertaken by it if needed, a release from the organisation said.

Inquiries can be sent to 3cs.mediafellowship@ashoka. edu.in, and more details about the fellowship can be found here.