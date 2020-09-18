385 new cases registered against protestors demanding KT Jaleel’s resignation

Kerala has been witnessing violent protests by the Opposition cadres demanding the resignation of Minister KT Jaleel.

news Protest

Kerala police have registered 385 cases in connection with the violent protests which broke out in the state, demanding the resignation of Minister KT Jaleel. Around 1131 protesters have been arrested from across Kerala, for participating in the protests, many of which turned violent across districts.

“The cases have been registered against opposition party workers who participated in various protests, which violate COVID-19 protocols, since September 11,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed.

Workers of the Congress, Youth Congress, Mahila Morcha, ABVP, KSU (Student wing of the congress), Yuva Morcha, MSF and Indian Union Muslim League are among those who have been arrested. Further, UDF MLAs Shafi Parambil and KS Sabarinathan too have been booked in connection with the clashes.

“The gatherings can only be considered as unlawful. You have seen visuals of many of these protests. Protesters are not wearing masks, they are not following social distancing. Moreover, damage to public property is also seen during these clashes. We will have to invoke the Disaster Management Act and the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance while taking action against these protesters. Nobody should encourage violation of the law and spread of infection during these times,” the CM added.

Kerala has been witnessing violent clashes by opposition party cadres who are demanding the resignation of Higher Education and Minorities minister KT Jaleel, who was questioned for hours by the Enforcement Directorate for his connections to the UAE Consulate.

Jaleel is said to have received around 300 copies of the Quran from the Consulate reportedly via diplomatic cargo.

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Jaleel to ascertain if the minister had flouted the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, by accepting foreign aid without seeking Centre’s permission.

The Minister was also quizzed by the National Investigation Agency or the NIA to investigate his connection with Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the gold smuggling case and a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Regarding Jaleel’s questioning, Pinarayi Vijayan made no comments and said that he was unaware of NIA’s line of questioning and that he had to meet the minister in order to learn more details. Regarding the FCRA violation, Pinarayi also stated that it was the UAE Consulate which got in touch with Jaleel officially, as he was the minorities affairs minister.

Highest single day rise in COVID-19 cases