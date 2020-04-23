The rising number of deaths among Malayalees living outside India is ringing alarm bells back home. By April 22, 38 Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) had succumbed to COVID-19, of which 26 were based out of the US.

“Most of the Malayalees who have died are from the United States, especially New York and New Jersey which have been battered by the virus. We have had 26 Malayalees die in the US alone,” says K Varadarajan, Resident Vice Chairperson of Non-Resident Kerala Affairs (NORKA) department of the government.

Among those deceased is Beena George, a 58-year-old nurse from Ireland who had been battling stage 4 cancer when she was tested positive for the virus. Her husband George Paul, who had been taking care of her, was asked to remain in quarantine after the test results arrived. He was later informed that his wife had passed away in the hospital where she had worked for over a decade.

Like Beena, several Kerala natives between the ages of 50 and 80 spread across continents have succumbed to COVID-19 over the last two months. But shockingly, patients as young as 21 have also died after contracting the virus. On April 6, Thiruvalla native Shaun S Abraham, a third year B com student at Elmont in New York, died after testing positive for coronavirus. Another 21-year-old, identified as Kodenchery native Paul, passed away in a hospital in the Southern state of Texas. On the same day as Shaun’s death, 38-old Safwan from Malappuram passed away quietly in a hospital in Saudi’s Riyadh after he tested positive.

“We have had at least four deaths reported in the United Arab Emirates, two deaths in Saudi Arabia and five in the United Kingdom - another country with a big Malayalee presence,” confirmed Varadarajan.

As per NORKA’s data, Non-Resident Keralites 24 lakh Malayalis live abroad. And a large majority of people in this are based out of the United Arab Emirates.

From this pool, 15 lakh Non-Resident Keralites are clustered in the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, there are about 5 lakh Malayalees while Kuwait and Oman have about 2-3 lakh NRKs each.

“There is the need to reach out to these people and help them during the pandemic. After reports of many deaths, the Kerala government has set up help desks in several countries to aid its non-resident brothers and sisters with any pandemic-related queries, medical counselling and other services,” says NORKA’s officials.

Measures taken by Kerala for NRIs

All six of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries now have helpdesks set up by volunteer organisations working in sync with the Kerala Government. In the United States and United Kingdom too, these help desks are not only functional, but buzzing with calls.

“One of the biggest requests we get is from Malayalee workers in the Gulf. In many instances, there are 5-6 people living in single room houses. When one of them shows symptoms of the virus, the others are clueless about where to admit their friend or get him tested or even how to isolate themselves,” says the officials.

Further, the government has set up a special task force created to address the concerns of Malayalis settled in the United States. Concerned callers can ring up the helpline number of 815-595-2068 can get solutions for various issues regarding health, immigration, visa and job related queries, travel concerns etc. Help will also be extended to stranded students, elderly persons and health care workers through the task force.

The help desk will function in collaboration with NORKA and involves multiple partners such as FOMA (Federation of Malayalee Associations of Americas), FOKA (Federation of Kerala Architecture), World Malayalee Council, India Press Club of North America, Indo American Press Club and Association of Kerala Medical Graduates.

What the help desks do

NORKA alerts volunteer organisations in the country which aids the caller with information about hospitals and testing as per the laws of their respective country. In order for the others to quarantine themselves, volunteer organisations and even the Indian embassies identify safe and hygienic accommodation.

In other instances, persons stranded in these countries call up these helpdesks after their visas have expired. “They are stranded in the country and do not know what to do. In such cases we link them to the Indian Embassy in the country who offers them further instructions and help,” the NORKA officials add.

In the GCC countries alone, 10 Malayalee organisations have been tirelessly working to provide food and other essential services to migrant workers and those stranded in the country. These organisations later update NORKA with their activities.

From the state government’s side, scores of doctors, including specialists, from Kerala have been roped in to offer video or telephonic consultations (between 2-7 pm) to these non-residents.

“Counselling is offered for both general and mental health of patients. In case medication is prescribed, the doctors mail the prescriptions to the concerned caller,” officials added.

NORKA Roots’ website also has the provision for people to report their concerns. This will be taken up and resolved by the government or one of its volunteer groups. “We have had several requests for help from NRKs whose family live in Kerala. It could be to help elderly family members. In some cases their wives, who live alone, fall sick and have to be admitted to hospitals. In such cases, we immediately check and send help,” NORKA officials state.

Lastly, the Kerala Government has also offered financial aid to the tune of Rs 5000 each to all expats who flew in to the state post January 1 and whose visas have now expired as they are unable to return to their work countries.

Those tested positive for coronavirus have also been offered Rs 10,000 from the state, if they are members of the Pravasi (NRI) Welfare Board. Additionally, all the members of this board will receive Rs 1000 each, NORKA officials added. To ameliorate financial pressures of Malayalee students studying abroad, the government has also announced that they will cover insurance and offer discounts on flight tickets for them.

“NORKA has begun a registration process to build a network of students in Kerala who are already studying abroad or have completed their application process to foreign universities. This will also help students who are currently stuck outside India due to the pandemic,” NORKA officials. Added.