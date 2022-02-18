38 convicts get death penalty in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case, 11 get life term

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh each on the 49 convicts.

news Ahmedabad Blasts

A special court on Friday, February 18 sentenced 38 people to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case. Of the 77 persons arrested in connection to the case, 28 were acquitted and 49 were pronounced guilty. As many as 56 people were killed in the blasts that rocked Gujarat's capital on July 26, 2008.

Considering the case as the rarest of the rare, the special court gave the historic judgement and sentenced 38 convicts to be hanged till death. The court sentenced 38 of the 49 convicts to death under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The 11 others were sentenced to life in jail till death.

Judge A R Patel also awarded compensation of Rs one lakh each to those killed in the blasts, and Rs 50,000 for each victim with serious injuries and Rs 25,000 each for those with minor ones.

Patel had on February 8 declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the UAPA and Explosive Substances Act.

As many as 20 bombs went off in different parts of the city on July 26, 2008, killing 56 persons besides leaving 246 others injured.

Bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 persons.

With IANS and PTI inputs