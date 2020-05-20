379 containment areas removed from list in Chennai, 72 from Royapuram

As of May 20 afternoon, the city has a total number of 774 containment zones.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A total number of 379 containment areas were removed from the containment zone list of Chennai in a single day on Wednesday. According to the containment plan devised by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), if no new COVID-19 cases emerge from a particular containment area in over 14 days, then the containment area can be removed from the list.

The latest list of removal includes 19 areas from Thiruvottiyur (zone one), seven from Manali (zone two), 11 from Madhavaram (zone three), 36 from Tondiarpet (zone four), 72 from Royapuram (zone five), 67 from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone six), 24 from Ambattur (zone seven), 23 from Anna Nagar (zone eight), 35 from Teynampet (zone nine), 22 from Kodambakkam (zone 10), 33 from Valasaravakkam (zone 11), four from Alandur (zone 12), 12 from Adyar (zone 13), eight from Perungudi (zone 14) and six from Sholinganallur (zone 15).

Thirteen containment areas from Pulianthope (ward 77) in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone six) have been removed from the list of containment zones. Pulianthope ward has the highest density of COVID-19 cases in the entire region covered by GCC. According to the map released by the GCC, this ward had between 124 and 242 COVID-19 cases per lakh population.

As of May 20 afternoon, the city has a total number of 774 containment zones. 80 new containment zones were added to the list just on May 18. Chennai reported a spike in its cases on Tuesday with 552 new COVID-19 cases.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Royapuram top the list with the most number of containment areas in the city. While Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has 124 containment areas, Royapuram has 162.

According to GCC of the 200 wards, 167 have less than 10 COVID-19 cases and only 33 have more than 10 COVID-19 cases. A ward in Koyambedu has the most number of COVD-19 cases in the entire city. As of May 19, this ward reported 427 positive cases followed by ward 77, Pulianthope, in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar with 265 cases.

Third highest is from a ward in Nerkundram (zone 11) with 224 COVID-19 cases followed by ward 58 in Periyamedu (zone five) with 186 cases. Ward 39 in George Town (zone four) and a ward in Krishnampet both have 155 COVID-19 cases.