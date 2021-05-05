With 3780 deaths, India records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 fatalities

India has recorded 3,82,315 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus COVID-19

India on Wednesday recorded 3,780 deaths, maximum in a day and 3,82,315 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the country to 2,06,65,148, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,06,65,148 with 34,87,229 active cases and a total of 2,26,188 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, a total of 3,38,439 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that a total of 16,04,94,188 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,84,989, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to Tuesday (May 4) for Covid-19, of these 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday.