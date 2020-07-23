37-yr-old man arrested for attempting to rape Adivasi woman in Coimbatore

The man was also booked for attempting to murder another person who questioned his act.

The police arrested a 37-year-old man for attempting to rape an Adivasi woman in Coimbatore district. The man also allegedly attacked and injured another person for questioning the attempt to rape the survivor.

The accused C Ramaswamy has been farming on land belonging to a man named Karthikeyan. The survivor’s husband worked as a driver for Ramaswamy, who belongs to the Kongu Gounder community, classified as Backward Class. The woman belongs to the Irular tribe, which is classified as Scheduled Tribe.

According to the police, Ramaswamy was allegedly sexually harassing the woman for the past two years. On July 20, at around 10.30 pm, Ramasamy entered the survivor’s house in an inebriated state and allegedly attempted to rape her.

“When the woman refused and raised a cry, the accused used casteist slurs against her. By then the husband reached the house and warned Ramaswamy,” said the police. Following this, he left the house, the police added.

Speaking to TNM, DSP Srinivasalu of Perur Sub Division said, “The husband of the survivor informed the land owner Karthikeyan about the rape attempt. Soon Karthikeyan questioned Ramaswamy which led to an altercation between them. In a fit of rage, Ramaswamy took a knife and stabbed Karthikeyan in his hand with an intention to murder him. So, we have also booked a case under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder.”

On July 21, based on a complaint from the 24-year-old survivor, Alandurai Police have registered a case and have arrested the accused. The police produced the accused before the magistrate court and the court has remanded him to judicial custody in Coimbatore Central prison for 15 days

The police have registered an FIR under Section 376 (attempt to rape), Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), Section 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code r/w 3(1)(w)(i) of SC/ST (POA) Amendment Act 2015 and 3(2)(v)(a) of SC/ST POA Act 1989.