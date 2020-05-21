37-yr-old Hyderabad constable dies after testing positive for coronavirus

The constable is believed to have contracted the infection while on duty at the Puranapul checkpost.

A 37-year-old constable in Hyderabad died due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night, making it one of the first from the state's police department.

The patient worked as a constable at Kulsumpura police station and belonged to the 2007 batch. According to the police, the constable was earlier suffering from fever and was admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus on May 13. His test results which came on May 15 confirmed that he had COVID-19. Following five days of treatment, the policeman breathed his last at Gandhi Hospital on May 20.

The constable was on duty at Puranapul, and he may have contracted the coronavirus while he was on duty at the Puranapul checkpost, where he was checking and seizing two wheelers in the lockdown period, said a police official who doesn't want to be named. According to media reports, the policeman was attending duties over the past 15 days. However when his temperature spiked, he was taken to a private hospital first where he was tested positive for the coronavirus and then he was shifted to Gandhi hospital, where state COVID-19 patients are being treated as of now.

Failing to respond to treatment, the policeman passed away at around 10.30pm on Wednesday night. Samples have also been collected from his primary contacts and tests are being done.

The policeman is survived by his wife and two children. His family stays in Vanasthalipuram and are natives of Nalgonda district of Telangana, confirmed the police official.His last rites were performed on Thursday, with the COVID-19 protocol followed.

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy passed on his condolences to the family through Twitter.

#PoliceConstableOfficer Dayakar Reddy a #Covid19FrontLineWarrior of @hydcitypolice died of #CoronaVirus last night @ GandhiHospital.

My Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family members. The Govt & #TSPolice will standby & support the family in #TheHourOfDistress by all means. pic.twitter.com/6eybsLycfj â€” DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 21, 2020

According to the latest official data, Telangana has 1661 coronavirus cases, 40 deaths while 1013 were treated and discharged.

