Telangana records 27 new COVID-19 cases, two succumb to disease

Telangana recorded two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 40 in the state. The state reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the overall total of cases to 1661, as per a medical bulletin issued by the government.

Among the 27 cases, 15 of them are from Hyderabad (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and the other 12 patients are classified as migrants. The Telangana government is recognising foreign returnees and domestic travellers who returned to the state and were tested positive for the virus as ‘migrants’.

The government did not disclose details of the deceased.

On Tuesday too, two deaths were recorded; details were not provided in that day’s bulletin either.

The government advised patients who have flu or any symptoms such as cough, fever etc to report to the authorities.

“In case of any Flu/ Influenza like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, running nose, fever, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, please report to the nearest government health facility without delay,” the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, the state claimed that 25 districts— Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Bhupalapally, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Peddapally, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Asifabad, Khammam, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Suryapet, Narayanpet, Warangal (urban), Gadwal, Jangaon and Nirmal— recorded zero COVID-19 positive cases in the past 14 days.

According to the Telangana government, three districts— Warangal (rural), Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri— have recorded zero cases so far.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared the entire state, except for containment areas in Hyderabad, as ‘green zone’ and announced easing of lockdown restrictions while extending it till May 31.

Barring containment areas, the government has permitted economic activity across the state. It has allowed the re-opening of shops, government and private offices, industries and factories.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) also resumed services across the state. However, bus services in Hyderabad and inter-state services remain suspended.