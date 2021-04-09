37 doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital get COVID-19, five admitted

Many of the infected doctors have mild symptoms.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Thirty-seven doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus. Of these, five doctors have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The national capital has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, with the daily case count breaching the 7,000-mark. With the hospitals in the city getting more patients than earlier in the past few days, several health care workers have been exposed to the virus.

According to NDTV at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital have said that many doctors who have been infected are young. Most of the infected doctors have been administered both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. Contact tracing efforts are also being carried out. Another official said that the majority of the doctors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the others have been admitted to the hospital.

Sir Ganga Ram hospital has been among the medical institutions that are at the forefront of the fight against the disease for almost a year. New Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 patients died due to the illness, taking the number of deaths to 11,157, according to the Health Department of the city.

Earlier, 40 doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, had tested positive for COVID-19 over the last four days and according to IndiaTV, most of them had received the COVID-19 vaccine. KGMU vice-chancellor Dr Vipin Puri had tested positive for the second time in nine months on April 6, 2021, and had received the second dose of vaccine on March 25, The New Indian Express had reported.

However, doctors say that there may be a reason to doubt the vaccine’s efficacy only if a recipient had developed severe COVID-19 after being vaccinated. Most of the infected doctors have only mild symptoms. Satish Kaul, HOD and Director, Internal Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, said that the vaccine provides protection from the severity of the disease. He told IANS, “It saves us from getting chronically sick; it saves us from ICU, ventilator and oxygen support and helps weaken the mechanism of the disease in the human body.” He also advised that vaccine beneficiaries are supposed to continue wearing masks and maintain physical distancing even after getting vaccinated.