36 Bengaluru airport buses to ply across the city from July 31: Full time table

As per the schedule, 36 buses will be allowed on nine select routes with effect from Saturday, July 31.

Vayu Vajra buses of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) which operate between the Kempegowda International Airport and other parts of the city are set to resume services fully from Saturday, July 31. Post the lockdown induced by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the bus service started on select major traffic routes across the city from June 21. BMTC had shared the schedule of all the airport buses and their detailed routes on Twitter on Friday, July 30. As per the schedule, buses will be allowed on nine select routes KIA-4, KIA-4A, KIA-5, KIA-6, KIA-8, KIA-8A, KIA-9, and KIA-10, with effect from Saturday, July 31.

A total of 36 buses will be plying on the routes, confirmed a BMTC official. They added that with the pandemic situation under control in the city, more AC buses can be beneficial for commuters. The bus service will operate between 6 am and 7 pm every day. A list of COVID-19 safety protocols is expected to be strictly followed by staff and passengers alike.

The public transport service to and from the airport had been suspended on April 27 after Karnataka went into its second lockdown due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. TNM had reported that after commencement of operations in the phase-wise relaxations, BMTC had stated in June that with a fleet of 17 buses, the Vayu Vajra buses were to make 117 trips between Kempegowda International Airport to Kempegowda Bus Station and Electronic City. Following this, a statement on July 21 detailed the buses on five routes - KIA-5, KIA-8, KIA-8A, KIA-9 and KIA-10.

A few months after the first lockdown in December 2020, BMTC announced a method of digital ticketing to avoid the use of cash. Commuters are allowed to use any UPI service such as PhonePe and Google Pay app to pay for the ticket using the QR code. Provision of advance booking via the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) booking counters, online (www.ksrtc.in), KSRTC Mobile App and authorized franchises, were made available.

See the schedule of Vayu Vajra airport buses operating from July 31 here: