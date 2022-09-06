34 students at Telangana girls’ hostel fall ill, allege lizard found in food

As many as 34 students at a government-run girls' hostel in Telangana's Warangal district fell ill due to food poisoning on Monday, September 5. The incident occurred at the hostel of the residential high school for girls at Wardhannapet, under Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Eturnagaramon, on Monday night. The girls started complaining of vomiting and stomach pain after eating dinner. Some students said that they found a lizard in the food, and alleged that it was thrown away by a kitchen staff member before they could show it to school authorities. A few students said they panicked after hearing about the lizard and since then, many of them had nausea and stomach pain.

While around 20 girls were being treated at the Wardhannapet Community Health Centre (CHC), a doctor at the CHC told the media that six girls whose vital signs were concerning were shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. A student undergoing treatment at the CHC said she noticed a dead lizard in the food and stopped eating. A few minutes later, several students started vomiting and also complained of stomach pain and diarrhoea.

Education department officials have ordered an inquiry and said that they are yet to ascertain the claim that a lizard was found in the food. They said strong action would be taken against those found responsible. Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay demanded that the affected students be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. He voiced concern over a series of such incidents reported at residential schools during the last two months. He alleged that the state government has failed to ensure quality food at the residential schools.

Earlier in August, over 100 students of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential school for boys in Kulkacharla, Vikarabad district fell sick with symptoms like cold, cough and fever. Health officials said that the illness was possibly due to their environment or water contamination, while students alleged that the drinking water supplied at the hostel was not safe.