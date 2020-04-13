32 bottles of liquor seized from car in Hyderabad amid lockdown, three booked

There were ten traffic challans pending against the vehicle.

Coronavirus Crime

The Bolarum police in Hyderabad on Sunday took three people into custody including a local stringer for a television channel after they were caught transporting 32 bottles of whiskey amid the COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana.

The three, who are residents of Alwal, were reportedly travelling towards Ghatkesar when they were stopped at a checkpoint by the police on Sunday afternoon, as the vehicle did not have a license plate on the front portion of the vehicle. The bottles were packed in cartons and found in the car's boot.

According to reports, the trio told the police that they had purchased the alcohol for a function before the lockdown was announced. As the programme was cancelled, they said that they had left the liquor in the car itself.

Not satisfied with their explanation, the police registered a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and Excise Act.

According to reports, the Trimulgherry traffic police also registered a separate case against Venugopal Reddy, the owner of the car, after it was found that there are nine traffic challans pending against the vehicle.

According to the traffic police's e-challan website, all the challans were related to 'Overspeeding/Dangerous Driving', while one. The challans were issued under the limits of the traffic police stations in Rajendranagar, Vanasthalipuram, Shamshabad and Alwal.

A tenth challan was issued on April 11, for disobedience of orders, driving without a number plate and driving with tinted glass, following which the vehicle was temporarily taken into police custody.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made it clear that wine shops in the state will remain shut until the lockdown is lifted and said that no exceptions will be made.

It was earlier reported that the closure of all wine shops, bars and pubs across all states due to the COVID-19 lockdown is resulting in many people experiencing withdrawal symptoms. With no source of liquor for those dealing with alcoholism, the Institute of Mental Health in Hyderabad's Erragadda is witnessing a massive influx of patients.

Helpline numbers:

Kerala: DISHA - 1056, 0471 2552056

Telangana State Mental Health Authority: 040- 23814441, 040 23814442

Read: Alcohol withdrawal symptoms during lockdown: Telangana, Kerala tackle spike in cases