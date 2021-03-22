30% pay hike, increased retirement age announced for Telangana govt employees

A total of 9,17,797 state government employees will receive a pay hike.

The Telangana Government on Monday announced a 30% pay hike for state government employees and teachers as per the 11th Pay Revision recommendations. The state has also raised the retirement age for government employees from 58 to 61 years old. All state government employees and teachers will get 30 % fitment, a move expected to benefit 9,17,797 employees from April 1.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made the announcements on the floor of the assembly on Monday. He said the Coronavirus pandemic was a disaster that has shattered the state’s economy. The 11th pay revision was delayed by a year due to an unexpected fiscal deficit, he added.

“In the present scenario of a recuperating economy, we are revising the 11th pay scale in better manner that will cover all the employees, teachers in the state,” said KCR.

The revised pay scale is expected to benefit contract employees, outsourcing employees, Home Guards, Anganwadis, Asha Workers, SERP Employees, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees, VRAs, VAOs, Grant in Aid, Work charged, daily wage and other employees. A total of 9,17,797 government employees will receive a pay hike.

After deliberations with employees, teachers unions in the state, the government has taken up the process of promotions as requested by government employees. Till now 80% of the promotion process of employees is completed. The state government will immediately begin the promotion process of remaining eligible employees along with eligible teachers. The CM assured that the process of filling vacancies created by promotions will also begin shortly.

Here are the key takeaways from the Chief Ministers announcement.