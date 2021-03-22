30 pay hike increased retirement age announced for Telangana govt employees

The Telangana Government on Monday announced a 30% pay hike for state government employees and teachers as per the 11th Pay Revision recommendations. The state has also raised the retirement age for government employees from 58 to 61 years old. All state government employees and teachers will get 30 % fitment, a move expected to benefit 9,17,797 employees from April 1.
The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made the announcements on the floor of the assembly on Monday. He said the Coronavirus pandemic was a disaster that has shattered the state’s economy. The 11th pay revision was delayed by a year due to an unexpected fiscal deficit, he added.
“In the present scenario of a recuperating economy, we are revising the 11th pay scale in better manner that will cover all the employees, teachers in the state,” said KCR.
The revised pay scale is expected to benefit contract employees, outsourcing employees, Home Guards, Anganwadis, Asha Workers, SERP Employees, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees, VRAs, VAOs, Grant in Aid, Work charged, daily wage and other employees. A total of 9,17,797 government employees will receive a pay hike.
After deliberations with employees, teachers unions in the state, the government has taken up the process of promotions as requested by government employees. Till now 80% of the promotion process of employees is completed. The state government will immediately begin the promotion process of remaining eligible employees along with eligible teachers. The CM assured that the process of filling vacancies created by promotions will also begin shortly.
Here are the key takeaways from the Chief Ministers announcement.
The government has constituted a steering committee with employees associations, government officials as stakeholders for evolving the new modalities of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) as per the PRC committee recommendations.
The government has decided to reduce the age limit from 75 years to 70 years for a 15% additional quantum of pension to the retired government employees and teachers.
On the basis of erstwhile undivided districts, seniority and managements wise the government decided to undertake promotions and transfers to eligible teachers. To enhance the number to ten thousand of the present Headmasters who are in the Primary Schools, the government decided to sanction additional Headmaster (equivalent to School Assistant) posts.
For the spouse employees and teachers who are working in different districts, the government will immediately start the process of inter-district transfers to accommodate them to work in one district.
The government will give permission to the Andhra Pradesh teachers who are working in Telangana to return to their home state. To this effect, the government will issue orders.
The government has decided to provide 180 days of maternity leave along with wages to the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Women Staff.
The government has decided to extend family pension policy to the family members of the CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme) employees who died while on duty.
Though the state is in severe financial crisis it is decided to pay PRC related 12 months arrears to the employees as the government is having special concern for them. It is ensured to get these arrears along with retirement benefits.
The government has decided to enhance the retirement gratuity of employees and teachers from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 16 lakhs.
As per the poll promise, the government has announced the enhancement of the retirement age limit to 61 years to the state government employees and teachers with immediate effect.
All state government employees and teachers will get 30 % fitment and to this effect, the orders will be implemented from April 1.