3-yr-old child dies after Hyderabad woman throws him from second floor

Police have arrested the woman on charges of killing the child.

A woman allegedly threw her husband's nephew to his death from a building in the old city of Hyderabad on Tuesday. Three-year-old Mohammed Naomaan died on the spot after his 22-year-old aunt Ayesha, allegedly threw him from the second floor of their house in Kumarwadi colony in Edi Bazar area. Police arrested Ayesha Banu, on the charges of killing the child. She reportedly confessed to throwing the child from the building.

Relatives of the victim alleged that Ayesha murdered the son of her brother-in-law out of jealousy as she was without child. Ayesha is married to Ahmeduddin, a muezzin from Kummarwadi Colony in Edi Bazar, one-and-a-half years ago. Ahmeduddin's brother Mohammed Ihtesham was also living in the same building with his family.

Police said Ayesha was uncomfortable with her husband being affectionate towards the child. The family members alleged that Ayesha was jealous she had no children.

A case was registered at Bhavani Nagar police station. A police officer said they were investigating.

In November 2020, a Hyderabad woman, identified as 27-year old N Lavanya, threw her 14-day old baby from the third floor of her apartment at Erragadda in Sanathnagar. The woman and her husband Venugopal were residing at her parents home and had a troubled relationship. The couple married in 2016 and also had a three-year-old child. Police said that six months ago, Lavanya became pregnant again and had briefly returned home.

On October 29, the couple had a fight and Lavanya attempted to take her life, the police said. She was rushed to a hospital where she underwent treatment. She gave birth to a baby boy on October 30 and after being discharged, moved to her parents home. Her family on the same day, submitted a police complaint against Venugopal.

On November 13, at around 7 am, Lavanya allegedly threw the baby from her home at Eragadda. Her husband, Venugopal was informed about the incident at 10 am by his brother-in-law. The husband reported the incident to the Sanathnagar police and Lavanya was taken into police custody.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.