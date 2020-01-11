The NCB raided a service apartment in Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru and found the drugs in the apartment and in the car owned by one of the trio.

Charas and Methamphtetamine, commonly known as meth or blue, are used as party and recreational drugs. It is considered a powerful stimulant even when it it taken in small doses. Symptoms of the drugs include an increase in physical activity and a decrease in appetite.

The drugs also affect the central nervous system by producing perceptual altercations, intense and varying emotional changes, ego distortions, dream-like experience when feelings of warmth and relaction are felt which may lead to cardiac problems, schizophrenia or death, NCB stated.

Trafficking drugs attracts up to 20 years of imprisonment and fine while a repeated offence could attract a death penalty.

Bengaluru City police set up 8 new police stations to tackle narcotics and cyber crime cases in December 2019. The DCP offices of the eight divisions in the city now have a separate wing to register complaints related to cyber crime and narcotics cases.