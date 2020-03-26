3-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Telangana's count at 41

As many as 50 persons with suspected symptoms were brought to different hospitals on Wednesday across the state.

A three-year-old was among two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday. The male child recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She is the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier.

With these two cases, the number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 41. A total of 40 cases are active, while one patient has been discharged.

As many as 50 persons with suspected symptoms were brought to different hospitals on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number to 813. This, even as the state announced a complete lockdown until March 31, with a curfew from 7 pm to 6 am everyday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the lockdown was being successfully implemented all over the state and instructed officials to ensure that it remained so in the days to come.

State health officials said that containment process has been initiated in places where the latest confirmed cases have been detected.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a meeting with officials on the measures taken to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Health department has appealed to the citizens to kindly adhere to the lockdown and stay indoors. "This will enable us to break the chain of transmission and prevent infection," it said.

It has directed that any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not.

IANS and PTI inputs