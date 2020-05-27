3-year-old boy falls into 120-ft borewell in Telangana, rescue ops underway

The incident took place in Medak district, 100-kms from Hyderabad.

news Mishap

A 3-year-old boy accidentally fell into an uncovered 120-feet deep borewell on Wednesday evening. The boy has been identified as Sai Vardhan. The incident took place at around 5 pm in Pochampally village, Medak district, approximately 100 kilometres from Hyderabad. Officials have begun an operation to pull the child out of the tubewell.

According to local reports, Sai Vardhan's grandfather, Bhikshapathi had dug up three borewells in his agricultural land. The boy's father, Govardhan, told media that in the past week, they dug up three borewells but none of them had any water. So they decided to close them.

"The boy was adamant and insisted on coming to the site while we were closing the borewells. He stood on the mound on the borewells and slipped into it," Govardhan said. The boy's father and mother, Naveena, were around when the incident happened. "It happened in front of our eyes," Govardhan added.

The boy is a native of Patancheru in Sangareddy district. He had gone to his grandfather's place to spend his summer vacation, NTV reported.

Authorities, including Medak Superintendent of Police, have rushed to the spot. As the evening set in, officials set up lights to rescue the 3-year-old. Earthmovers have already started digging up a parallel hole, and an ambulance has been kept on standby. Oxygen is also being supplied.

Last year, a 2-year-old boy Sujith had fallen down an abandoned borewell in Tamil Naduâ€™s Trichy district. The boy had slipped down as far as 88 feet into the deep borewell. A nation had prayed for his safe rescue, with the hashtag #SaveSujith trending on social media. However, after a three-day-long rescue operation, the boyâ€™s mortal remains were brought out.

In 2017, in a similar incident, a two-year-old girl Veena had fallen into a 450-feet borewell and couldn't be rescued despite efforts by the NDRF and other agencies. The rescue operation was carried out for nearly 60-hours, and despite supplying oxygen, the two-year-old couldn't survive. Her decomposed body was later retrieved.

This is a developing story.