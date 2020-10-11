3-week holiday for Karnataka state board schools from Oct 12, no online classes

The decision to announce the holiday comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a three-week holiday for students and teachers in schools in Karnataka on Sunday. The announcement of the holiday means that teachers need not report to schools and there will not be online classes until October 30. This will apply to government and private schools under the state board in both urban and rural areas.

"The announcement of the holiday means that there will be no activity in schools and consequently, no holding of online classes till October 30," Tushar Girinath, in-charge, Principal Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

The order applies only to state-board schools and not to schools under CBSE or ICSE in the state.

