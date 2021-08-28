3 more hospitals to be constructed in Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KTR

These hospitals will be constructed within two years, the Minister said.

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday inaugurated 288 units of two bedroom-hall-kitchen (2BHK) under the dignity housing scheme in Hyderabad. Built on nine floors at a cost of Rs 25 crore, these flats are located at Pilligudiselu, Saidabad in Hyderabad. Cement roads, elevators, shops and other amenities have also been provided for these apartments. Earlier, KTR shared older pictures of the locality filled with slums and highlighted that the new pictures with apartments are testament to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government's dedication to slum redevelopment.

Speaking at the event, the Minister announced that the government will soon be constructing three more Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals in Hyderabad. These hospitals will be constructed in Sanathnagar, Alwal and Gaddi Annaram. KTR said that these hospitals will be ready within two years. Criticizing the Congress for not constructing any new hospitals under their regime, he said that the TRS-led government had already established a TIMS facility in Gachibowli last year. The Minister said that he will also consider the appeal of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who had requested the government to vacate the Chanchalguda jail and construct a housing project or educational institution in the 34-acre land. Earlier in June, the government had vacated the Nizam-era prison in Warangal, to facilitate the construction of a new hospital. Addressing Owaisi, KTR said “We will definitely take this request to the notice of the Chief Minister.” Further, the Minister also assured that they will reconstruct the Osmania General Hospital which is dilapidated. Owaisi had earlier demanded the government to demolish OGH, which is a heritage structure, and construct a new hospital in its place at an expense of Rs 1,000 crore. OGH is a Grade-II B notified building under Regulation 13 of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority. It was designed by Vincent Esch and the structure was completed in 1925.

Owaisi had said that he is not concerned about heritage but more concerned about people's lives.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalaxmi and others also participated in the inauguration.

