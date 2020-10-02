3 medical staff suspended after Kerala COVID-19 patient found with maggots on back

The action was taken after a COVID-19 patient, who was paralysed after a fall, was found with maggots on his back after being discharged from the hospital.

Three medical staff of the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, including a doctor and two nurses, have been suspended after the family of a man who was treated for COVID-19 alleged medical negligence. The Thiruvananthapuram resident was found with maggots on his back due to bedsores after he was discharged from the hospital.

An official of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital confirmed to TNM that a doctor and two nurses have been suspended. The doctor is reportedly the COVID-19 nodal officer of the hospital.

After the issue kicked a row, a preliminary inquiry was held by the Superintendent of the hospital and a report regarding this was filed to the Directorate of Medical Education. The inquiry report reportedly stated that there has been negligence on the part of staff in the ward where Vattiyoorkavu native Anil Kumar was admitted. Following this, three staff have been suspended.

Meanwhile, a section of other staff including doctors and nurses, led by Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association, held a protest demonstration demanding the suspension order be withdrawn in 48 hours.

“We have been intimating all issues here to higher ups. But there has been no response. This is a failure of a system and not an individual failure,” Dr Dileep, Unit Secretary of KGMCTA told Manorama News. The association has also warned of starting a strike if the suspension is not withdrawn.

It was on August 21 that Anil Kumar, a patient who was paralysed after a fall was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital. He, however, ended up contracting the coronavirus in the hospital, and tested positive on September 6. His family allege that the family did not take care of Anil after he got COVID-19, resulting in bedsores and maggot on his back. It was only after they brought him home after the hospital discharged him that they discovered his health condition.

Watch visuals of protest by medical staff: