3 kgs of pseudoephedrine, 5 kgs of mephedrone seized in drug busts in Telangana

The pseudoephedrine was found hidden by stitching them inside the fall lines of lehengas.

The Hyderabad sub-zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a major drug syndicate in the city, intercepting a parcel and seizing three kilograms of pseudoephedrine, which was concealed inside three skirts. NCB's Bengaluru zonal unit director Amit Ghawate said in a statement the contraband was well concealed and stitched to avoid detection by the enforcement agency. The parcel was intended to reach Australia, he said. The NCB has nabbed the consignor from Chennai.

In a separate incident, four people were arrested at Devanahalli in Bengaluru when they were on the way to Hyderabad with a commercial quantity of Ecstasy pills, Methamphetamine and Methaqualone in their possession, the NCB officer said. The accused are from Vishakhapatnam, Bihar and Hyderabad. Their fifth accomplice was the supplier of high-quality marijuana, who too has been arrested on a tip-off, the NCB officer said. "The syndicate was procuring a variety of drugs from supplier based in Bengaluru and sold them in the parties and in pubs in Hyderabad," Ghawate said.

In another incident, officials of the prohibition and excise department in Telangana seized around 5 kilograms of the party drug mephedrone, also known by the street name “meow meow”, on Saturday. The District Prohibition and Excise officer from Medchal said they sent a District Task Force team to an apartment in Kukatpally based on information that the drug was being consumed there. The team found a 24-year-old cab driver named Prashant Reddy in possession of about 5 gms of the drug, who led them to his supplier Mahesh Kanna Reddy who was in possession of 921 gms. The man further led the police to a man named Ramakrishna Gowd in Nagarkurnool district who had 4 kilograms of the drug, police said. The three men have been arrested by the police, who said it was likely that the drugs were intended to be supplied to college students in the city. Two more associates named by the arrested persons, Hanumanth Reddy and Suresh Reddy, are yet to be arrested, police said.

With PTI inputs