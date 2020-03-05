3 Kerala students, who recovered from coronavirus, are free to move around: Health Min

Kerala Health Minister KK Shyalaja said the isolation period of India’s first three coronavirus patients has ended.

Coronavirus

The three coronavirus patients, who have since recovered, are now free to move around with their quarantine period ending, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja. Her announcement comes even as India reported 26 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

The first case of coronavirus in the country was reported in Kerala in February, followed by two other cases. The three patients, medical students of Wuhan University in China, were discharged from hospitals recently after their blood samples tested negative in the final examinations.

Health Minister KK Shylaja on Wednesday told ANI that the three students are stable at home and are free to move around as their isolation period is over.

On Tuesday, March 3, the Health Department again conducted a meeting with Rapid Response Team to discuss the further steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

As on March 3, as per the statistics released by the Kerala Health Department, the number of people who are isolated in hospitals is 31 while 11 have been relieved from isolation.

A total of 469 people have been under surveillance while 438 people are under home quarantine. According to the minister the situation in Kerala has stabilized. She also appealed to people to come forward if they display symptoms of the virus.

The minister also said that the state will have to be very cautious as other places in India have now confirmed cases of the virus.

As many as 95,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the virus claiming over 3200 lives. Companies worldwide have started cancelling scheduled events in view of the outbreak and have been issuing advisories to its employees.

India has reported 29 cases so far, including the three Kerala patients. The fresh cases include a Hyderabad-native, who works in Bengaluru. He had returned to India following a trip to Dubai and is presently undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

The Telangana government on Wednesday announced that they have set up a command control centre that would be working round the clock to handle the situation and also formation of four committees on hospital management, surveillance, information, communication, education and procurement to deal with the situation.