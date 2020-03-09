3 Infosys employees arrested in Bengaluru for taking bribes to process I-T refunds

The Central government had tied up with the private firm in order to ‘speed up’ the processing of tax returns in 2019.

Three Infosys employees, attached to the Income Tax department's Centralised Processing Centre (CPR) in Bengaluru, were arrested for allegedly taking bribes from taxpayers for the speedy processing of their tax refund, police said on Sunday.

The Central government had approached Infosys to develop a “next generation tax filing system” in January 2019. The system was to reduce income tax processing time from 63 days to just one day, ET reported.

Police arrested Renukakunta Kalyan Kumar, aged about 26 years, Deveeswar Reddy, 28 years old, and Prakash, who is also 26 years old, in connection with the crime. They are currently in judicial custody.

According to the police, the main accused, Renukakunta, was attached to the CPC's data division and had allegedly demanded money over the phone for processing their income tax refund claims at the earliest. He then allegedly collected the money through his friends, from some major taxpayers, whom he had contacted. The police also alleged that the accused had brazenly found the personal information, and then contacted those who had high tax returns.

The Electronics City police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the accused. The police suspect that the trio may have made up to Rs 15 lakh so far as commission from taxpayers. The police had recovered about Rs 3 lakh from the scamsters, and were trying to determine since when they have begun their operations, Times of India reported.

He would allegedly charge taxpayers 4% of the refund money as his commission, the police added.

The scam came to light when one of the taxpayers refused to pay the money to the Infosys employee. He shared the audio recording of his conversation with the main accused with Income Tax officials. The department held an internal inquiry, and then approached the police.

With PTI inputs